HS Analysis | The “American faija” fixes a car and appears wearing a Suomi beanie – Harris and Walz’s success on social media can go a long way

HS analysis|The Internet was excited about the pre-elections of the vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz. It’s a small miracle, because until now the dominance of social media has been on the other side of the political field.

9.8. 18:42

America’s Dad.

This pair of words has filled social media after the US presidential aspirant Terrible Harris on Tuesday revealed the name of his vice presidential candidate.

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz is a former high school teacher, football coach, National Guard veteran and father of two – and, according to social media, now also the official faija of the United States.