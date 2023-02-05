HS Analysis | The agreement in large export sectors opens the worst labor market jam

The strikes are still not over yet, writes HS’s political editor Robert Sundman in his analysis.

On Sunday the resulting agreement on the collective agreements of the technology industry and the chemical industry sparked relieved comments on social media.

It’s no wonder. In particular, the employee contract in the technology industry is used to be considered a “head opener” in the labor market. Organizations on the employer’s side coordinate wage increases, and in that coordination the role of the contract is significant. Its raise line is expected at other tables as well.

Unions often complain that other employers are even reluctant to hold discussions before the head opener is finished.

The labor market is now allowed to wait for the worst negotiation jam to open.

Read more: The industrial union accepted the wage settlement, the strikes are cancelled

Read more: This is how the economists commented on the wage settlement created on Sunday

Kingdom Conciliator Anu Sajavaara already gave the technology industry a settlement proposal last weekbut the Teollisuusliitto, which represents the employees, rejected it.

Sajavaara’s offer would have been a 6.6 percent package as a whole, where the general increase in 2023 would have been 2.8 percent and the corresponding 1.8 percent in 2024.

According to Teollisuusliitto, the structure of the wage increases was wrong. Generally, in wage negotiations, wage earners seek the largest possible general increases and the smallest possible company- or workplace-specific installments distributed by the employer.

In the solution that has now been created, the union’s preferred general increases are 3.5 percent and 2 percent.

To here SAK trade unions told the round exceptionally in advance, what kind of increases they are aiming for. Around five percent was taken as the target for 2023.

It didn’t get there. With the one-time installment, the cost effect of next year’s increases is 4.5 percent, but of this, only the general increase of 3.5 percent remains to be added to the salary legacy – this was admitted at a press conference by the Confederation of Finnish Industries Riku Aalto too.

Chairman of SAK Jarkko Eloranta again stated at the end of the year that a 3.5 percent increase would not be a “sufficient target level”.

When asked by HS, Aalto emphasized that the administration of the Finnish Confederation of Industry is satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations. The proposal of the negotiating committee was unanimous, the votes in the sector executive board were divided 16-2 and the board did not even vote on the matter – although one of the members recorded a dissenting opinion in the minutes.

It is known that the unions are considering that they might continue to announce their increase goals in advance.

The financial situation in addition to uncertainties, increases in exports were affected this time last spring wage settlement in the municipal sector.

According to the Finnish Industry Association, there was constant reference at the negotiation table to what effect the agreement will have on the municipalities and the state.

Among other things, the agreement increasing the salaries of nurses and teachers is tied to the solutions of the technology industry and the chemical industry. In addition, the truck sector agreement of the AKT union of the Automotive and Transport Industry is used in the calculation.

The five-year wage program raises wages in the municipal sector by a total of five percent more than in these sectors.

Teollisuusliitto’s Aalto stated that the employees of the municipal and welfare areas will receive 600 million euros more as they agreed.

Although The industrial union’s strikes are called off, there is no complete peace in the labor market.

AKT in the car and transport industry is about to start several strikes in ports and car traffic in the middle of the month.

In the next few weeks, in the technology industry and the chemical industry, on the other hand, the strikes of the white-collar workers’ trade union Pro and Ylemmett tiklinnens YTN, which represents higher education students from Akava, will begin.

For Pro, mediation continues on Monday, for YTN on Tuesday. The unions are annoyed that they have not been offered general raises as large as those for industrial workers. The offers rotate in a couple of percent.

Also several strikes are starting in the trade sector. The first of them starts on Thursday, and it targets, among other things, many Prisms in big cities and K-Citymarkets.

The service sector trade union Pam has said that it aimed for an increase of 200 euros in the salary bags of the workers in the sector.

On Friday, the chairman Annika Rönni-Sällinen did not agree to assess for HS whether the agreement on export sectors will speed up Pam’s negotiations.