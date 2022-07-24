HS Analysis | That solidarity – the EU Commission’s plan to save natural gas threatens to fall apart

Leading the rebellion are Spain and Portugal, who feel they need the gas themselves. Hungary, on the other hand, trades with Russia.

A day the word was solidarity when the first guard of the EU Commission was the president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday presented a plan on how the EU will begin to reduce the use of natural gas.

“It is important that all member countries participate in saving and storing gas and are ready to share their gas with neighboring countries if necessary,” von der Leyen said.

Towards the end of the week, more and more countries have started to fall out of line. Next week, before the EU’s summer break, the energy ministers of the member countries will meet, and they should approve the plan with a qualified majority. There is a tight meeting coming up.

Moods hardly improves the fact that on Thursday the EU leaders looked at news pictures in which the Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó shake hands with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov with.

Szijjártó was on a shopping trip in Moscow to negotiate the purchase of gas for the winter. Hungary is already 85 percent dependent on Russia for natural gas, and according to Szijjártó, the country would need 700 million cubic meters more for the winter.

Hungary and Gazprom signed a 15-year gas supply agreement last year, based on which 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia will enter the country annually.

Szijjártó’s trip made it clear which Hungary trusts more, EU solidarity or trade massage with war criminals.

It is also clear that Hungary will not be able to get behind such sanctions against Russia that would concern natural gas. The oil embargoes already became a struggle for weeks, and finally the oil coming through the pipeline was restricted outside them in order to include Hungary.

EU Commission proposed on Wednesday a voluntary 15 percent cut in gas usage for each member country starting from the beginning of August, in order to fill gas reserves before winter.

Fifteen percent corresponds to about 45 billion cubic meters of gas.

In an emergency situation, the Commission would reserve the right to make the cut mandatory, i.e. then it could order the member states to regulate gas.

Spain and Portugal announced shortly after that they are not at all enthusiastic about the proposal. They feel they have already done enough.

Countries have also been irritated by the fact that the commission’s powers go very far if it gets the right to force countries to regulate gas.

Spain started talking about the increased electricity prices already last fall and demanded joint actions, but received lectures about how the operation of the electricity market should not be interfered with. You probably don’t like it, but the country may feel that the EU’s solidarity speeches will only start when the industrial powerhouse Germany is in trouble.

Spain and Portugal’s trump card is now liquefied natural gas lng. There are seven LNG ports in Spain, one in Portugal, and they are not dependent on gas from Russia. Spain also receives gas from Algeria via a pipeline.

Portuguese Minister of Energy João Galamba said Thursday that the country needs all the gas it moves for power generation. Due to the drought affecting the Iberian Peninsula, hydropower production has dropped to half of the normal level, so gas power plants have to be used.

It is likely that the EU’s unified 15 percent gas saving target will be broken for these countries, and some kind of exception will be made for them in order to bring them into the quantitative majority.

Unanimity is therefore not required for a joint decision, as in the case of sanctions. Strictly speaking, at least 15 countries, which together represent 65 percent of the EU’s population, should get behind the Commission’s proposal.

Poland, Cyprus and Greece are too according to the online magazine Politico were reluctant to accept a reduction in gas consumption.

Russian the state gas company Gazprom has already cut off the supply of gas to several EU countries, including Finland at the end of May. The reason was that the countries did not agree to pay for their gas in rubles, contrary to the terms of delivery.

Finland now receives gas through the Balticconnector pipeline. In addition, the state leases the lng terminal ship Exemplar, which will be placed in the port of Inko, for ten years.

The proposed 15 percent reduction target does not apply to Finland, because at the time of the review, Finland had already reduced its natural gas consumption by more than 50 percent and no further savings are required on top of that.

Finland is among the countries that are ready to accept the Commission’s proposal – if the plan at all survives until next Tuesday’s meeting of energy ministers.