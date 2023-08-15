HS Analysis | “Teflon-Don” is back, and the deck of challengers is in disarray

Donald Trump has once again succeeded in stretching the boundaries of normality, writes Elina Väntönen, HS’s Washington correspondent.
Washington
Five months ago Donald Trump published a message that has turned out to be a turning point in retrospect.
On March 18, he wrote in the Truth Social service he founded, that he believes he will be arrested. A huge stir began: Trump received the undivided attention of his supporters and opponents.
#Analysis #TeflonDon #deck #challengers #disarray
Leave a Reply