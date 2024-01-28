HS Analysis | Tactical voting prevailed in the election of men who represented themselves

Especially in the red-green bloc, the border fences between the parties have lowered in the eyes of the voters, writes political journalist Marko Junkkari in his analysis.

EI'm just kidding myself here. This was, in a way, the key phrase of this presidential election.

It was heard on Thursday in Yle's big election exam from the presidential candidate of the coalition From Alexander Stubb, when he was asked for his view on the economic policy of the coalition-led government. Stubb didn't want to say anything about the government's actions, so he said he was representing himself.

The presidential election is a personal election – that's clear. But this time it was perhaps more so than ever before.

Top contenders Pekka Haavisto (green) and Olli Rehn (center) ran for office through the voters' association. The Greens and the center only supported the electoral associations of these candidates.

When deciding on voter associations last year, Haavisto and Rehn were at the top of the support polls. At the time, the Foreign Policy Institute was also at the top of the three polls Mika Aaltolawho also ran for office from outside the parties.

The support of all three declined in the polls in the fall.

On Sunday evening, it turned out that Stubb and Haavisto of these self-represented men made it to the second round.

BAavisto and Rehn's decision to put their own party aside was logical in the sense that both the Greens and the center suffered heavy losses in last spring's parliamentary elections and are still in a bit of a weak position. They estimate that their own party is a burden to them.

Rehn pushed this to the extreme in some places. In the election exam, he told that he makes labor market proposals “as a free Finnish man and a veteran of labor market negotiations”.

In hindsight, ignoring the party might have been a mistake on Rehn's part – despite the fact that Rehn's election result quickly exceeded the center's support.

Even though the center is in the lowlands, it still has quite a bit of machinery in the provinces. Even if the machine coughs, a large number of people from the center could still have been machined into election work for their own candidate. This did not happen with Rehn. At least not as much as in previous years.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikkoleader of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen and the most popular politician in the party Antti Kaikkonen did tour the country campaigning – but not together with Rehn.

Although, apparently at the very end of the campaign, the people in the center got a little excited when Rehn did well in Yle's individual exam.

However, the Rehn enthusiasm came too late and was quite short-lived. It was not enough to propel Rehn to the second round of the election. It wasn't enough, even though Rehn was Maaseudu's future in the survey the least opposed candidate. However, low opposition can also mean that the candidate is colorless.

However, Pekka Haavisto kept Rehni more clearly away from his own party's campaign. Chairman of the Greens Sofia Virtaa did not appear in Pekka Haavisto's campaign at all.

Virta probably would have liked to have been there.

After all, Virta has tried to move the Greens to the right and profile it as a party that also understands the economy. Thus, the Haavisto campaign would have been an excellent place for Virtra and the greens to profile themselves. After all, Haavisto declared in early autumn that there is nothing red about him.

Btaking a gap to the left was due to the fact that Haavisto's strategy had started from the beginning to set the stage for the second round – getting there was considered self-evident in the campaign.

When Haavisto lost his top spot to Stubb in the polls in the fall, panic hit the campaign. Political professionals know that it is very difficult to reverse a campaign in decline. It is difficult to motivate volunteers when the main goal is to stop the decline in support.

However, Haavisto's campaign was successful, and he made it to the second round. Here, he was significantly affected by tactical voting, as red-green voters focused their votes on Haavisto. This, in turn, severely inoculated the Sdp Talk about Urpilai, who was as much as 15 percentage points short of his party's support. Li Andersson also fell under the support of the Left Alliance.

Pthe first round of the resident elections was exceptional in that no actual drugs were seen. Usually it is. In 1994, Rkp's Elisabeth Rehn received an avalanche of votes on the actual voting day and made it to the second round.

In 2000, the Sdp Tarja Halonen succeeded in inspiring Finns. The coalition Sauli Niinistö on the other hand, in 2006, he was almost able to defeat the sitting president, Tarja Halonen. And in 2012, Pekka Haavisto of the Greens was surrounded by an extraordinary hype and he made it to the second round.

In 2018, Sauli Niinistö's superiority was deafening, and he was already elected in the first round.

This time, no really surprising and dramatic reversals of support were seen.

Mthe most exciting change during the elections was that basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon support rose rapidly in the last polls.

Even more surprising than the increase was the fact that Halla-aho's support remained below the party support of basic Finns for so long. The rush of the final phase of the campaign raised Halla-aho's support to the level where it could have been expected.

Halla-aho's strength was that he could address his message to his own people. Halla-ahon was not even worth trying to please the entire nation, because according to the polls, he was clearly the most opposed candidate.

Halla-aho was emphatically the candidate of the basic Finns. He used only the party's money in his campaign and spoke to the party's potential voters.

In the campaign, it was calculated that with the votes of basic Finns, Halla-aho would be very close to the place of the second round. The Halla-aho result corresponded quite precisely to the support of basic Finns. No votes were raised from others in light of the result.

The result was not enough – which was due to that tactical voting.

Halla-aho's rise in polls during the election week made red-green voters even more eager to focus their votes on Haavisto. Paradoxically, the rise of Halla-aho in the last polls could ensure Haavisto's extremely good result and access to the second round.

Pthe high voter turnout in the resident elections shows that citizens are interested in politics. However, influencing does not necessarily happen through parties.

The presidential candidates represent themselves and their own world of values, which in the eyes of the voters is not tied to their party as before.

The traditional dividing line in politics runs between value liberals and conservatives. In this election, two value-liberal candidates made it to the second round.

The result also shows that the voters are more and more clearly divided into the green-left and center-right blocs. And that, especially in the red-green bloc, the border fences between the parties have sunk really low in the eyes of the voters.