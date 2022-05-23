HS analysis Sweden was the first country in the West to list the PKK as a terrorist – in Europe, Turkey’s number one enemy has been branded a terrorist organization

In the West, one might wonder whether the PKK guerrillas are freedom fighters or terrorists. For the Turks, the question is self-evident.

It was June 20, 1987. A group of ARGK fighters from the then armed wing of the PKK in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party invaded the small Kurdish village of Pinarciki and demanded that the village guards surrender because they were considered aides to the Turkish armed forces. The guards disobeyed, after which the PKK fighters killed the guards, sixteen children and eight women.

The Pinarciki massacre is one of many PKK attacks that the Australian Parliament lists as the reason why the PKK has been placed on the country’s list of terrorist organizations. There are also numerous suicide bombings linked to the PKK in the late 1990s and many other attacks in which members of the Turkish security forces and sometimes civilians have been killed.

The struggle of the Marxist PKK against Turkey, which has been going on for about forty years, has sparked a steady debate as to whether the PKK should be called freedom fighters or terrorists. For example, a US radio station NPR has used recently PKK fighters are referred to as “rebels,” although its news coverage also mentions that the PKK has been listed as a terrorist organization in many countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has threatened to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO because of the Kurdish question.

PKK has risen to the news since the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin Finland and Sweden, which aspire to NATO, are the European countries that are calling on the PKK people to refuse to be treated as real terrorists. And therefore their place would not be in NATO.

In the case of Sweden, the accusation is special, at least in the light of history, as Sweden listed the PKK as a terrorist organization as early as 1984. Olof Palmen by the government. When Palme was assassinated in 1986, Swedish police focused for some time on a proven theory that the PKK had been behind the murder.

Last Friday, the Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde raised Turkey’s allegations of protecting the PKK on Twitter, calling them “disinformation.” Linde pointed out that Sweden, led by the Palme government, was the first country after Turkey to list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Many other European countries have come in the aftermath and in slightly fussy steps. For example, Germany banned the PKK in 1993 as a terrorist organization, but in 1998 the organization was defined in a milder category as a “criminal organization”.

In the European Union, on the other hand, there has been a political game, at least in terms of timing. The PKK was defined as a terrorist organization by the EU Council in May 2002, shortly after the terrorist attacks in the United States in autumn 2001.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Toni Alaranta thinks the timing coincided with the international war on terror. In addition, Turkey had recently been granted EU membership in 1999 and the parties launched the process of Turkey’s EU membership in 2005.

“One can imagine that it was somehow related to the Turkish-EU negotiations on EU candidate status and the US definitions in the war on terror. After all, Turkey has always insisted that no distinction be made between different terrorist groups, ”says Alaranta.

The bombing killed 37 people and wounded about 125 people in the Turkish capital, Ankara, in March 2016. The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks movement, or TAK, known as a group detached from the PKK, has been blamed for the attack.

Turkey point of view certainly seemed confusing when the General Court of the European Union rolled out the decision of EU member states in 2008 to list the PKK as a terrorist organization. According to the court, the Council had not given a sufficient explanation as to why the PKK had risen to the list of terrorist organizations it had not been on for six months.

EU member states did not turn their backs on the court’s ruling, and so the PKK is still a terrorist organization according to official EU policy, as it has been since the US perspective since 1997. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto (green) said in parliament last weekthat Finland’s position on the PKK is unambiguous.

“The PKK is banned in Finland because it is also on the European Union’s terrorist list. If this is unclear to anyone, we can write it in capital letters and say it anywhere. ”

Turkey has also been surprised and outraged by the attitude of Belgium, the host country of the EU and NATO headquarters, towards the PKK. A couple of years ago, the Belgian Supreme Court ruled that the PKK was not a terrorist organization but an armed party to the conflict.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry was quick to tweet that the country’s policy would not change for any reason from the court’s decision.

“Belgium is and will remain loyal to its relations with Turkey. Belgium’s position is unequivocal: the PKK is a terrorist organization. Our country will continue to fight terrorism with our international partners. ”

Researcher Alaranta says the PKK can be seen as an armed resistance movement between the Kurds, which previously sought independent land and later autonomy and equal rights for the Kurds in Turkey.

“As a rule, the PKK has tried to strike at the Turkish authorities. But yes, there have been attacks on Kurds, for example, who have been counted as collaborators. And then, of course, bystanders go in some attacks, for example on a police station or a gendarmerie or the like, ”says Alaranta.

According to Alaranta, the PKK’s tactics were tougher, especially in the early years of the organization. At that time, Turkish-minded Kurds were generally murdered.

“From the beginning, much of the conflict has been a village guard system with Kurds on the Turkish state’s payroll. They are trying to guard those Kurdish villages from infiltrating the PKK. And that’s why a lot of the victims have been Kurds along the way. ”

According to Alaranta, the PKK can be compared to some extent to the Palestinian Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip and includes armed militants, but also non-governmental organizations focusing on cultural or social activities, for example.

The U.S.’s number one ally in northern Syria had been the Kurdish Democratic Forces of Syria, or SDF, whose military core group is called the YPG. Pictured are Kurdish troops attending the funeral of Kurdish fighters in October 2019, when Turkey invaded northern Syria.

Oman Finland and Sweden have brought a separate problem to NATO membership Turkey’s irritation about itthat the United States and other Western countries have cooperated with the Kurdish movement in the Kurdish regions of northern Syria to fight the Isis terrorists. YPG is a sister organization of the Syrian Kurds who sprouted from the PKK.

An independent Istanbul incubator Edam published a report in January, according to which the weapons supplied to the YPG ended up in the use of the PKK, ie in the fight against the Turkish armed forces. According to the report, the PKK has seized anti-shoulder anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank missiles and miniature drones, for example.

“The operational leadership of the Syrian YPG is made up of PKK fighters, some of whom are Turkish citizens. The study has well shown that it is a very organic and cohesive link. That’s why I always talk about them as YPG / PKK, ”says Alaranta.

Chairman of the Finnish-Kurdish Friendship Society Sabah Abbas Ali stated a good week ago to HSthat he thinks the West has made a mistake in branding the PKK as a terrorist organization. According to him, the PKK is fighting for the rights of the Kurds and against oppression in a similar legitimate battle as the Finns in their wars against Russia.

According to Abbas Ali, there are at least 15,000 Kurds living in Finland, thousands of whom are certainly opposed to Turkey’s hard-won President Erdoğan, and many support the PKK.

Kurdish activists showed their support for Abdullah Öcalan, the founder of the PKK, in Strasbourg, France, in February 2019. Öcalan is serving a life sentence in Turkey.

Toni Alaranta says there is no ambiguity among ordinary Turks about how the PKK should be seen.

“It’s good to remember that in the ears of an ordinary Turk, such a debate as to whether or not the PKK is a terrorist organization is absolutely absurd. There it is a serious issue of national security. ”

This is a war in which more than 40 000 people have died – according to the Turkish government because of the PKK. It is therefore easy, at least for the Turkish people, to explain why Turkey is demanding the return of people joining the PKK.

What makes the situation difficult is that Finland and Sweden are states governed by the rule of law, which cannot simply start returning people if they think they are terrorists. It is one thing to support the goals of an organization and another to be an active player in it, perhaps a direct terrorist.

“Finland cannot do anything right now and is starting to withdraw from the rule of law and start restoring people. We may be able to look at some money transactions, but there is very little we can do. It would be important for the United States and Turkey to negotiate what to do with Syria. That you can rub some compromise on it, ”Alaranta thinks.