HS analysis Supoa has been said to be a dog that does not bark, but from Chinese espionage it knew how to start in its own veiled way

Supo has been able to tell about his work from quite a distance. When a spy on Parliament was reported on Thursday, a silent guard found his own voice.

About the security police a book was published ten years ago A dog that didn’t bark. It is still silent, at least compared to many of our immediate neighbors.

On Thursday, a dog named the Security Police muttered: A cyber spy who had infiltrated the Finnish Parliament had managed to shout.

Also read: Security police: Behind the parliamentary hacking was a cyber espionage linked to China, which has previously disguised itself as an update of security software

Until now, it has been thought that Supo is like a dog breed Shiba. Shibas don’t really know how to bark.

If Supo is Shiba, Estonian foreign intelligence is a terrier breed. It barks constantly, always to Russia.

The Swedish security police Säpo, the Norwegian PST and the Danish PET are well-trained service dogs, perhaps German Shepherds. They know their job.

Thursday Supo issued a press release stating that a cyber espionage campaign or group called APT31 broke into Parliament’s information systems in late autumn.

“For the first time, Supo publicly named the cyber espionage operation,” the communications manager wrote Milla Meretniemi On Twitter.

The authoring state was not told. You had to look for more information about the alphabet soup APT31 yourself. By entering a series of letters and numbers into Google’s search results, the state of China rose in 0.54 seconds.

Is easier to name a cyber espionage campaign than the state that uses it to Spy. There are two reasons: the risk of error and political pressure.

In 2015, the French television company TV5 Monde was hacked. Eleven channels ’broadcasts went dark, and social media accounts were filled with extremist Islamist propaganda. The hackers declared themselves a “cyber caliphate”.

Except they weren’t. The trick was done by the Russian military intelligence GRU, which to mute.

The risk of error for APT31 is not high, and the thoroughly cautious Supo would not report its findings unless the risk was minimized in some way.

Another reason Supo just released the name of the espionage campaign but not the name of the state is political. Finnish intelligence is not the biggest killer in politics. The official atmosphere shy away from tearing up.

Supo has come to the public compared to the neighbors from quite a distance. Supo’s communications were established about five years later than in the Swedish and Norwegian security services, in 2008. Initially, resistance to change was horrible, even to the Chief of Police, wrote worked as the first communications manager Liinu Lehto in the year 2014.

Finnish political culture is also traditionally timid to condemn the actions of others. Years as a neighbor of the Soviet Union and Finnishization left traces that are still visible.

China however, has been criticized in the past. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd.) shook Finland’s foreign policy, which was considered pragmatic, in February by commenting on the human rights violations against the Uighur minority in China, using the words cruelty and oppression. The extradition agreement with Hong Kong was terminated in the autumn after China introduced a security law that violates human rights in Hong Kong.

Finland’s foreign policy line towards China is not to be sidelined. It is in this line that when China makes a breach of information to the Finnish Parliament in a spirit of espionage, it will be revealed.

However, China is far from Finland. When Russian cyber espionage targeted the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 2013, the uproar was huge but the perpetrator was not even hinted at in code language.

If Russia would have been exposed behind cyber espionage against Parliament, would Supo have published the name of the attacking espionage campaign even then?

“It’s impossible to answer that. Regardless of which operation is involved, the pros and cons of public nomination will be considered separately each time, ”Supilla Communications Manager Milla Meretniemi told HS on Friday.

According to Meretniemi, publication is affected by, for example, the situation of the preliminary investigation. The attacker should not be exposed to too much of the investigation.

“This public appointment was the first time, and the future will show what the practice will be like in Finland in the future.”

Thursday was the first time Supo named a spy operation. But in code language, it has communicated before. In 2017, Supo’s annual report contained the following sentence regarding Finland and the observations of the year: “Most of the observations have been related to the APT28 / Sofacy attack, which does not seem to involve any significant concealment of activities.”

Its straight, which is APT28, was able to “translate” the sentence immediately: Russian military intelligence Spies on Finland and does not care, even if it gets caught.

Later it turned out that the letter cage had been deliberately left in the yearbook. If anyone even noticed.

The Finnish civil intelligence service Supo may well be a dog that does not bark, Shiba. But dog people know that Shiba is nothing dumb. Shibo has a “singing” sound reminiscent of a cat.

Supo also uses his voice nuancedly. You just have to be able to listen.