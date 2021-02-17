HS analysis Supercell is a success machine that, according to the analyst, is doing something “pretty crazy” – now the company’s profit flow has slowed, and one reason may be its peculiar culture

Supercell’s turnover shrank for the fifth year in a row. CEO Ilkka Paananen admits the problem where the company’s small teams are not allowed to produce enough new content for the games. Will Supercell remain a prisoner of his own culture, asks Elina Lappalainen, editor of HS Vision.

“In addition to happiness and people, our culture is the pillar that has brought us here,” says Ilkka Paananen, CEO of Supercell.­

Gaming company Supercell is in an awkward situation. It may have to decide whether to stick to the corporate culture that created its success or whether it will follow the development of the rest of the mobile gaming industry and increase the number of employees in the company.

Finland’s largest mobile gaming company Supercell has shrunk in practice for five years in a row. The company presented its 2020 financial figures on Tuesday in a virtual press conference. Net sales decreased by 7% from the previous year to EUR 1.29 billion. EBITDA decreased by 21 percent to EUR 407 million.