HS Analysis | Such may be the consequences of a Republican rebellion

Troubled times lie ahead, writes HS’s Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

Washington

Whose should lead republicans? Whose line is right?

The answer to these questions is sought in an extraordinary political drama that has been followed in Washington for two days now.

Californian Kevin McCarthy is stuck in an embarrassing stalemate: twenty members of his own party refuse to support him as chairman of the House of Representatives.

Even after losing six rounds of voting, McCarthy refused to let go of his dream of rising to the top of American politics. He talked about “progress” and said he just needed more time.

However, progress alone is not enough: McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republican votes in principle, but there have been many times more opponents.

On Thursday, McCarthy’s fateful moments begin to arrive. If the voting result does not subside, the patience of some supporters may waver.

Emotions heated up in the Congress just after the recess vote late on Wednesday evening. The break was agreed upon only on the spot and accompanied by confusion.

Like the show in the very first days of the new congress foreshadows troubled times.

Because the Republican majority in the House of Representatives is slim, the right wing of the party has more influence than its size. They can’t get through anything, but they can cause trouble if they want to.

And that is partly what this crowd, which consists mainly of former presidents, wants Donald Trump’s supporters and members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group.

Republicans who have set themselves up against the party elite have nothing to lose. In any case, they are outsiders in a way, and they don’t have to worry about burning bridges within the party.

Their voters may actually like what they see, the mayhem in Washington.

“Not them [kapinalliset] come to suffer from this”, assesses Boston University’s political researcher, assistant professor Dave Hopkins for HS.

Therefore, the extreme conservatives are not in a hurry either. They can continue voting for days or even months, as some of them have hinted.

Kevin McCarthy has hit a dead end.

In a bigger one the picture is about how right the republican party should be.

Over the decades, the political divide in the United States has grown, but for example, the independent Pew Research Institute by Republicans have moved more to the right than Democrats to the left.

About the gaping mouth Newt Gingrich, speaker of the House of Representatives in the 1990s, is considered a key creator of the current Republican line. The conservative tea party movement of the 2010s and after that Trump continued on the path he pointed out.

Is the line correct or would moderation be good for the party and the country as a whole? Republicans don’t seem to know how to decide that.

The tea party movement has largely disappeared from the public eye, but many of its key issues have not. In particular, contempt for the party elite is strong, as we have seen in the past week.

During his career, McCarthy has inflamed the extremes of the party, but apparently not enough. Although McCarthy is A supporter of Trump and agreed to many concessions, many still see him as part of the elite and a problem.

Even Trump’s grilling didn’t make any of the rebels change their minds.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner was once frustrated with the most conservative wing of his party.

Republicans right wing has been quick to turn against his own people in the past.

They did not get along with the previous Speakers of the House of Representatives, John Boehner and Paul Ryan’s with. In 2015, they forced McCarthy to withdraw from the contest.

“They’re anarchists, they want total chaos,” Boehner complained in time for Vanity Fair magazine. The ongoing public revolt and the paralysis of all decision-making is an even more drastic maneuver.

No matter who becomes chairman, there could be painful years ahead.

Researcher Hopkins estimates that the future leader will in any case have “huge pressures and a difficult position to satisfy the rebellious wing”.

He foresees an almost inevitable crisis in the administration and believes that in the fall we will see major clashes, which may be related to, for example, raising the government’s debt ceiling. Disputes can lead to a shutdown of the state administration, he estimates.

That, too, can cause difficulties if the chairman is not able to confidently speak for himself. What if the leader is not a credible representative of his party when he negotiates in the Senate or the White House?

In the long run the crisis could cast the United States in an embarrassing light.

“It’s a shame that we have a Congress that doesn’t work. We are the finest nation in the world. How can this be?” asked the president Joe Biden on Wednesday.

However, in his own way, he took the joy out of the ongoing drama by drawing attention to his own achievements and his ability to cooperate across party lines.

The president visited Kentucky on Wednesday with the Senate minority leader, a Republican Mitch McConnell’s with.

“Mitch, nice to be with you. … Mitch, it wasn’t easy to get this done. This wouldn’t have happened without your help,” the president mused, referring to the infrastructure package that passed with bipartisan support.

Such incense might not have been heard if the Republicans had not driven Congress into chaos.