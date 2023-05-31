HS Analysis | Succession, which became a TV case, ended, and its most important question is what kind of people really rule this world

Series that poke fun at the elite create an image of self-destructive dynasties, but in reality, the privileged are doing well.

In Succession all victories are Pyrrhic victories. That’s what HS said Succession session-podcast guest journalist Samuli Knuuti.

A Pyrrhic victory means a victory that requires such heavy losses that it does more harm than good to the winner. In Succession all gains made are losses in some way.

This is a metaphor has stuck in my mind and crystallized into a kind of viewing guide for the just ended HBO series. It became a TV case Succession the twists and turns of the super-rich family have been followed and analyzed in the media around the world.

Spoilers ahead:

From the series what makes it emotionally wrenching is that it gives hope at times.

In the last episode, siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) go crazy in their mother’s kitchen and celebrate the fact that they are now truly allied with each other for the first time. They are poised to crown the head of the Kendall family dynasty as the board votes on the family’s crucial GoJo deal.

And anyway it happened.

Shivi’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen). Being the CEO of one of the world’s most influential media companies is more than Tom would have dreamed of, but in the end his role is to be the company’s new owner, Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) a lapdog, an “empty suit,” as an embittered Shiv puts it.

At one point it seemed that Shiv was about to ascend the Iron Throne, but the girlboss fantasy would have been by Jesse Armstrong contrary to the internal logic of the created world.

The last shot of Tom and Shiv shows what’s left of the nightmare they shared: no love, but a grave arrangement, a formal hand-in-hand journey towards more win-losses.

“I love you, but you are not serious people.”

“I love you guys, but you’re not people to be taken seriously,” is the last thing dad Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says to his children before he dies. From the beginning, the core of the series about privilege has been that children raised as delusional narcissists do not become the continuation of the Roy dynasty.

“We’re shit – – we’re nothing,” says Roman, almost relieved that he’s finally let go of a lifelong lie.

“ You shouldn’t like these people, but you can understand them.

In Succession there is no room for any kind of idealism, the idea of ​​”saving the world” is laughed to death. The union of media and politics produces silver dollars from the black bile of polarization and hatred. If customers want “red meat and boiling tar, then Bon appetito!” as Tom puts it.

As a satire Succession the purpose is to sharpen the difference between ideals and reality, to make the viewer aware of the disadvantages. Succession the question we want to ask is what kind of people really rule this world.

But above all Succession tells about the inheritance of trauma. That is why satire and drama are often at odds. They have tried to make the characters in the series as repulsive as possible. Still, my eyes are wet with tears as I watch the funeral of the monstrous Logan Roy and the grief of the equally monstrous children.

To his characters Succession works with the same logic as the one set in the mafia world The Sopranos. It aims to remind that these people are not to be liked, but they can be understood.

The depictions of crime and the richest percent share the same hook: a glamorous fantasy at the price of moral decadence. The Sopranos is constantly negotiating at a meta level that it entertains violence. Our interest in crime and bloodshed is one The Sopranos themes, and it also deals with the image that cultural products made of the Mafia create for the public about Italian Americans.

How aware Succession is about its relationship to reality?

Murdoch– and Trump-the connections become clear. The fourth season America Decides -the election period was the most shocking of the season, according to Armstrong. It presents an exceptionally pointed critique of Fox News and the state of American democracy. The episode scales the scale of family trauma to the level of world politics.

However, the relationship with reality is a broader cultural issue, because Succession and White Lotus series and films containing criticism of capitalism have been a big hit in recent years.

By Ruben Östlund from movies and Bong Joon-ho’s From Parasite the topic has filtered through Hollywood’s billion-dollar machine into the movies Menu and Glass Onionwhere the message is simplified to “the rich are bad” level of anti-capitalism.

Less talked about is how these works affect our perceptions of the rich percent. Are the gains of the super rich really Pyrrhic victories or sipping rum drinks in the golden sunset of Barbados?

“ In reality, the world of privilege wipes well.

Academy researcher Hanna Kuusela is currently writing a book in which he considers the reasons for the popularity of series about the rich and inherited privilege.

According to Kuusela Succession offers a “fantasy that feeds viewers’ pleasure in the self-destruction of the rich”. Kuusela says that the series about family dynasties has the idea that they will destroy themselves, and there is no need to intervene politically.

In reality, the world of privilege wipes well. Dynasties flourish, and they are not fazed even by the indignation of nepobabies riding on the achievements of their parents.

Kuusela reminds us that the care of rich families’ property, inheritance and even family relationships is in reality largely outsourced to professional groups, asset managers and therapists. So the lives of many of the heirs will not – surprise surprise – likely remind of the pain and chaos of the Roy family.

For Kuusela, it is contradictory that while there has been an increase in making fun of the rich and there are an overwhelming number of series dealing with family dynasties (in addition to those already mentioned, e.g. Game of Thrones, The Crown, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Trust…), for decades there have been no significant demands to intervene in the accumulation of wealth.

“On the contrary, in Finland, for example, the wealth tax has been abolished and the inheritance tax is repeatedly proposed to be abolished”, states Kuusela.

You can think that Succession works like this are about the division of justice moving on a moral and cultural level. When the richest percent of people in the world own almost half of all wealth, we grasp the idea that not everything can be measured in money.

That’s why it’s nice to think that the lives of the rich are at least empty.