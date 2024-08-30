HS Analysis | Stubb wished Finland “as many Swedish NATO soldiers as possible” – This is what it’s all about

HS analysis|The central element of Finland’s NATO membership, i.e. the presence of troops in Finland, is gradually taking shape behind the scenes.

On Wednesday Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström confirmed At the ambassador’s meeting in Helsinki, the information that has been circulating in the defense policy news over the summer.

Sweden is possibly participating in the planned presence of NATO forces in Finland. The matter is being investigated and prepared, and it is initially viewed positively, Billstöm said.