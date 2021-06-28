No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS analysis Strange things are happening in the U.S. economy right now, and the outrageous sign at the strip bar sums up the controversial phenomenon.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 28, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The United States is suffering from labor shortages, the causes of which are disputed. The Finnish restaurateur can’t find the staff, but still believes the pandemic was good for American workers.

For subscribers

A job advertisement in the parking lot of a Las Vegas strip bar is visible to thousands and thousands of motorists passing the highway. It sums up the hottest economic policy topic in the U.S. summer. Picture: Julia Rendleman

Anna-Sofia Berner HS

2:00

Washington

Billboard is outrageous but draws attention: Stripparipula! Now we also accept ugly girls.

A job advertisement in the parking lot of a Las Vegas strip bar is visible to thousands and thousands of cars passing the highway. It sums up the hottest economic policy topic in the U.S. this summer by declaring that stripping Earns more than unemployment benefits.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: