HS analysis Strange things are happening in the U.S. economy right now, and the outrageous sign at the strip bar sums up the controversial phenomenon.

The United States is suffering from labor shortages, the causes of which are disputed. The Finnish restaurateur can’t find the staff, but still believes the pandemic was good for American workers.

Washington Billboard is outrageous but draws attention: Stripparipula! Now we also accept ugly girls. A job advertisement in the parking lot of a Las Vegas strip bar is visible to thousands and thousands of cars passing the highway. It sums up the hottest economic policy topic in the U.S. this summer by declaring that stripping Earns more than unemployment benefits.