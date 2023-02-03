HS Analysis | Stop people, welcome fossil fuels – When Russian gas ran out, Italy set out to warm up old relations

Italy wants Europe to be an energy center. From the southern part of the Mediterranean, we want more gas and oil, but fewer people, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Matilda Jokinen.

At issue could have been a bomb. Enrico Mattei died under unclear circumstances in a plane crash in October 1962.

Almost exactly 60 years later, he was more relevant than ever. Italy’s first female prime minister at her inauguration Giorgia Meloni talked about reviving the modern “Matthias Plan”.

“After years of retreat, we want to restore our strategic role in the Mediterranean,” Meloni said Financial Times magazine by.

Mattei, who died at the age of 56, was the first chairman of the Italian oil and gas giant Eni and a great pioneer in the industry.

I was dying the plan was clear. It was above all about energy security. After the Second World War, Mattei was given the task of dismantling Mussolini’s the state oil company during the fascist regime.

Based on it, he developed a new energy company, Eni, which made a significant contract with the Soviet Union and spread widely to North Africa and the Middle East. Otetta was described as nationalist but anti-colonial.

Mattei was frustrated with the power of the Anglo-American oil companies and wanted a stronger role for Italy. At the same time, he promised the countries on the southern side of the Mediterranean a more equal tax trading partner than before, which helped them get rich with their natural resources.

Enrico Mattei, founder of Enrico, pictured in rubber boots in the 1950s.

When Russia attacked Ukraine, everyone remembered the importance of energy security and started to pursue it.

Italy naturally turned its eyes to the southern side of the Mediterranean. Interest can be seen in Meloni’s government travel calendar: Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, Libya. Over the past two months, the Prime Minister and other high-ranking representatives of the Italian government have been rushing around the Mediterranean shores and oil fields.

Africa and the Mediterranean region will be at the center of Italy’s foreign policy in the coming months, stated the foreign minister Antonio Tajani in December at his first press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome. The government is quickly aiming for “concrete results” on energy and immigration issues, Tajani said According to Agenzia Nova.

In other words, the message to the Mediterranean is: stop people, welcome fossil fuels.

speeches Eradication of illegal migration across the Mediterranean is aimed primarily at the domestic audience. The Italian right has gained popularity as a supporter of a strict immigration policy.

The government’s visits to Arab countries, on the other hand, have nothing to do with foreign or other politics, he says Leila Simona TalaniProfessor of International Political Economy and Director of the Center for Italian Politics at King’s College London

“They’re looking for gas and oil.”

On the other hand, gas and oil have been closely intertwined with foreign policy for decades. Therefore, Italy’s actions in North Africa can also be seen as political.

This is how you think, for example Arturo Varvelli, head of the Rome office of the European think tank ECFR (European Council of Foreign Relations). He believes that Italy wants to show that it cares, for example, about the affairs of its former colony, Libya.

With many Over the years, Italian leaders have had openly warm relations with Russia, and about 40 percent of Italy’s natural gas has been cheap Russian gas. In his time, Jo Mattei started extensive energy cooperation with the Soviet Union.

But Italy’s energy field has been more diverse than many others. Over the decades, Eni has created deep relationships in North Africa and the Middle East, and has not left the region even in the most chaotic years.

“ “The oldest leaders are treated like gods in the Middle East.”

While there were no LNG terminals in Germany before the war, there were three in Italy. In addition to them, the government has given permits for the construction of two new ones.

Italy has therefore managed to replace the exhausted flows of Russian gas quite quickly. Eni’s regional knowledge plays a role here that cannot be underestimated.

When energy has become more competitive than before, Eni has been able to use the friend card in North Africa and the Middle East.

“Eni knows the people in the area, Eni knows the customs, Eni knows everything,” describes Talani.

The respect for the Italian energy giant is sometimes so deep that the researcher laughs.

“The oldest leaders are treated like gods in the Middle East.”

In Italy too, Eni’s influence has been so great that it has been called a state within a state.

Already in summer resigned former prime minister Mario Draghi negotiated a new energy agreement with Algeria, which made the country Italy’s largest gas importer. Before, the station belonged to Russia.

Meloni’s government has continued on the same path. Eni, which visited Libya at the end of January, signed an eight billion euro contract with the country. In total, the Italian company’s share of Libya’s gas production is 80 percent, according to AFP.

Prime Minister Meloni, who was present in Tripoli, called the agreement “significant and historic”. For Libya in particular, it was just that: the troubled country’s biggest energy deal in more than a quarter of a century.

A floating LNG terminal and a regasification unit are planned for the port of the city of Piombino.

Italian the plans are big. Meloni has promoted turning the country into an energy center for the whole of Europe.

The idea is not new, reminds Artuto Varvelli. Italy has been trying to act as a bridge between Europe and Africa for decades, so Meloni is no exception.

However, with the Russian invasion and the energy crisis, the North African energy corridor has become more relevant than before.

Varvelli believes that the goal is good. Italy has a suitable location and regional knowledge. North Africa has a lot of potential.

There is still a problem with the plan. So much so that Professor Talani thinks the whole idea is absurd.

The energy imported by Italy is not even enough for its own needs. How could the country begin to export it, he wonders.

“And where is the demand? For example, Spain is now investing heavily in renewable energy.”

Nearly all of Europe, in its hindsight, has admitted out loud that relying on unreliable Russia’s fossil fuels was a huge mistake. It’s worth remembering when Europe hastily makes far-reaching plans.

“ “If Russia was unreliable, North Africa is at least as unstable”

Also in North Africa, one of the main problems is the instability of societies. The most obvious example is Libya, which Meloni calls a “strategically important trade partner”, where two civil wars took place in the last decade. The country has not managed to enact a proper constitution after the previous one was overturned, and there are two self-styled administrations in power.

Therefore, concluding agreements does not always mean that they are recognized by the entire country.

Other countries in the region – including Algeria, Africa’s largest gas producer and exporter – have also lived in the midst of political turmoil in recent years.

“If Russia was unreliable, North Africa is at least as unstable,” Talani summarizes.

Also Varvelli considers the instability of the southern side of the Mediterranean Sea a threat, but reminds him of Mattei’s plan. At best, energy cooperation with North Africa can calm the region.

“Europe must invest in the stability of North Africa. Otherwise, it is unrealistic to think that Italy could become an energy center,” says Varvelli.

In addition to energy security, the carbon footprint has taken center stage. About twenty percent of Italy’s energy comes from renewable sources, but the position of gas and oil is still significant.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to make her country the energy center of Europe.

The position of fossil fuels is based on many factors, one of which is Eni’s power. Although the energy giant has made green investments and set emission reduction targets, Italy has mainly replaced Russian gas with fossil fuels.

At the same time, Italy has relatively little surface area for wind turbines, and there is no nuclear power at all, because the people voted against it shortly after the Chernobyl accident.

“In Italy, bridges are also collapsing. I don’t think that nuclear power would be the best option for us”, says Talani, who does not see that the people’s decision should be reconsidered.

According to Varvell, when Europe is planning a green transition, it is important that one dependence does not change to another. Russia’s fossil fuels should not shift too much to China’s green energy.

“ Italy’s importance in the Mediterranean has shrunk over the past decades

But taking advantage of the opportunities in North Africa requires large investments. Especially when the region’s own energy consumption increases, which limits the sale of energy abroad. For example, Algeria was ultimately unable to deliver all the gas expected from there in 2022 abroad, despite the agreements.

Enrico Mattei the death is still a mystery, attempts to solve it have led to the disappearance of at least one journalist.

With Eni in charge, the energy visionary had time to collect enemies from different directions. In rumours, the USA, France and the Italian mafia have been blamed for the murder, among others. On the other hand, the Italian Ministry of Defense, which was in charge of the cause of death examinations, acted quite obscurely from time to time.

It is certain that Mattei still has friends. In recent weeks, Meloni has tried to refresh their warm feelings. During his visit to Algeria in January, he visited Enrico Mattei in a dedicated park.

Algerians value Mattei as a supporter and financier of their freedom struggle when the country struggled to free itself from French colonial rule.

Despite its harsh words, Italy’s right-wing government represents continuity in the Mediterranean. Italy would still like to be a key geopolitical player in the region, whether it is about fighting terrorism, curbing immigration or energy imports.

Immigrants arrived in Rosella Ionica in southern Italy in October 2022.

But experts pretty much agree that Italy is no longer there to step into the boots it once filled. Five of the goals, Italy’s importance in the Mediterranean has shrunk over the past decades. And it doesn’t have the economic or military power to change course.

At the same time, many other actors – China, Russia, Turkey, Middle Eastern countries – have gained a foothold in the region.

“ “The problem is European voters”

I was dying one such thing has survived from the past that does not promote Italy’s and Europe’s interests in the Mediterranean.

European countries lack a common plan.

In the 1950s, France was angered by Eni’s cooperation with the Algerian National Liberation Front (FLN). A common currency has not resolved disputes between neighbors.

Italy and France have supported different sides in Libya and argued over who should open their ports to migrants arriving from the Mediterranean.

Italy’s success in the Mediterranean requires European cooperation. It cannot be the European energy center if it does not negotiate the purchasing needs of the region.

Immigration also requires an EU-level solution. Arturo Varvelli, the boss of the Italian think tank, blames that the problem is the European voters.

Admitting that Europe needs immigration and legal entry routes is still political suicide in many countries.

The result is the pursuit of short-term self-interest.

Marco Siddi, a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, has also been interviewed for the story.