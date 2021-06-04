HS analysis Statements on the reform of magic reveal: artists in the face of the disaster became art policy checkers

The plan for the music industry seems to be to change the foundations of the Finnish scholarship system, writes journalist Oskari Onninen.

HS reported last week that there is controversy among arts organizations over the mechanism by which the Taike Center for the Promotion of the Arts will distribute its EUR 64.8 million corona subsidy package, which will be applied for in June.

The music industry at the forefront has pushed for a model in which the corona subsidy pot would be distributed among both artists and the arts on the basis of the income they lost in a pandemic. This would in practice be an income transfer from lower-income arts to musicians, but also from lower-income musicians to more earning musicians. In the past, money has been distributed according to the number of applicants.

The difference between the corona subsidy models would be a few thousand euros per artist – at most. No one will surely drive a model that hits the most deprived. In addition, the director of Taike Paula Tuovinen, who is thus the official in charge of commenting, says that under current legislation, the system required by musicians is impossible. So suddenly it’s hard to see why musicians ’organizations are pursuing such a model.

Why the hell such a twist?

Show it seems that the plan in the music industry is to change the basis of the Finnish scholarship system and redefine what art is in the eyes of the state and who is an artist.

This has been highlighted in my background discussions with organizations – including those in the music industry -.

The round of statements requested by the Ministry of Education and Culture on how Magic should be developed has just ended. The statements are public and open to all.

There are differences in the positions of music organizations, but the statements repeat the same business discourse as in interest rate statements. Taike is required to have “transparency”, “equality” and “modernization of principles”.

“The future of cultural funding should be viewed with new eyes, so that the principle of support does not return to the old [pandemiaa edeltäneeseen aikaan]”, The export organization Music Finland comments on Taike’s vision and strategic positioning.

In HS news, Executive Director of Music Finland Kaisa Rönkkö said coronary subsidies were “crisis aid” and not “cultural policy”.

Kaisa Rönkkö, Executive Director of Music Finland.

The Musicians ’Union, on the other hand, is calling for Magic to focus peer review on“ essentials only ”and to increase the number of machine-processed sections of grant applications.

When the president of the union Ahti Vänttinen demanded transparency in the HS case on the search for corona, he described it as meaning that income is a meaningful way to measure artistic professionalism: “objective” numbers versus “subjective” estimates.

Music field can be roughly divided in half. There are poppers who proudly manage on their own and with copyright revenue, as well as art musicians on the other hand, whose main sources of income are grants and salaries or freelance fees paid by state-owned cooperatives.

In Taike’s scholarship searches, they are bundled in the same. If the same were done for the separately supported visual arts, photographic arts and media arts, anger would arise.

It is therefore reasonable to consider how pop and art music compare to each other in the eyes of the music committee.

Among grant recipients, pop is clearly underrepresented. However, in recent years, many esteemed names – Mariska, Litku Klemetti, AW Yrjänä – has received a state artist grant. Good so, because the grant relieves the pressure of forging records and gigs with a constant feed.

Rappers and electronic musicians, on the other hand, are very few recipients of grants, although the most artistically advanced popular music in Finland and in the world has become of these genres in recent years.

So there would certainly be room for improvement in Taike’s operations. However, increasing the income base would generate a considerable amount of bureaucracy, burden of proof and other work for applicants. Above all, it would include a fundamental line: the value of art can and must be measured in numbers and money.

Music is a business of about one billion euros in Finland, and pop is exceptionally legitimized among the people compared to other art forms. This interest group also has the desire and know-how to run its cause.

If, when allocating corona subsidies, professionalism is defined on the basis of income, there is an opportunity to do so in the future as well. Then, of course, those with the most income will win.

The losers would be artists who have survived the least and whose art does not succeed on market terms. There are a lot of them among musicians as well.

Corona sympathies have become a smokescreen for an art policy game for the music industry. Those who would need the most support now and in the future have remained the game pieces.

The author has received an artist grant from Taike in 2018–2020 and has written five articles on Music Finland’s website in 2015–2019.