HS analysis Spring will be a fierce race between vaccinations and virus variants

Vaccinations drop mortality, but power departments can fill up because of a more contagious virus. The government has even prepared for a curfew. “No, no, no” and “quite horrible,” say outdoor enthusiasts in front of Helsinki about the ban.

From spring a race between vaccines and a more contagious form of coronavirus is expected. The race is held on which one has time to conquer the population first.

Both competitors are already on the move.

Vaccines have been available in Finland since the beginning of the year, but more slowly than would have been desired. Six percent of Finns have now been vaccinated for the first time. Already the first dose provides good protection in the light of new research results. The booster dose is given 12 weeks after the first vaccination.