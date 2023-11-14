HS Analysis | South Korea has one hit movie after another, and the reason can be found in the harshness of society

At the beginning of the movie the earth’s crust bulges, cars fly like pebbles, tower blocks collapse. An earthquake crumbles the big city of Seoul into a pile of rubble on a cold winter day.

But one apartment building will remain.

Ainokainen reaches out from the middle of the concrete rubble, containing a couple of hundred residents in cooling but intact apartments.

The residents, with their jackets on their shoulders, sit down to decide. Will survivors from outside the house be accepted within the protection of the walls and who will be chosen as leader?

Concrete Utopia – the film is from South Korea, and you can tell from the first scenes.

Again, it is a product of popular culture polished with big money, which bites into inequality in society with the help of imaginative settings and spectacular display.

Concrete Utopia is reminiscent of South Korea’s biggest in recent years in terms of its theme hit movie Parasite. In it, a poor family loses their shabby apartment and sneaks into a rich family’s luxury house.

The focal point of both films is the home.

Concrete Utopia even starts with a propaganda-inspired information attack that praises apartment living as a way of life. That’s no coincidence, as new apartment complexes became a symbol of South Korea’s economic growth and growing middle class from the 1960s.

The possibility of rising from poverty also drove people to do strange things In the Netflix series Squid Game. In it, the participants of a fictitious race similar to reality TV bet their own lives for a cash prize, because the tasks of the race are deadly.

Concrete Utopia premiered in South Korea in the summer, and on Wednesday it will be seen as the opening film of the Night Visions film festival in Helsinki.

In the movie Concrete Utopia, only one apartment building survives when an earthquake destroys the big city of Seoul. See also Church members say Nicaragua bans processions

Parasites ways Concrete Utopia is aiming for an Oscar as a representative of his country in a non-English speaking, i.e. international, series. Parasite won the Oscar competition in 2020, among other things, the award for best film.

On the streaming side Squid Game earned fame by rising rapidly The most watched series on Netflix.

“ Talking about genres gives Koreans a headache.

Kind of Concrete Utopia, Parasite and Squid Game fall into completely different compartments.

Straightening bends: Concrete Utopia crosses between a spectacular disaster film and a drama, Parasite black comedy and a bit of horror. Squid Game on the other hand, with its creepy shocks of violence, it is the grim-faced bastard of sci-fi and action movies.

However, talking about types of sports causes a headache for Koreans. In Seoul’s dream factory, they are milled into such irresistible mixed salads.

It can be said that the Koreans have succeeded in creating their own genre in films and TV series, which the viewer can only count on when giving in to it, that some surprise or peculiarity will make them feel drunk on the forehead. This happened a couple of years ago in the Netflix horror series In Hellbound.

Criticism of social inequality and capitalism is another big common factor.

The family in the film Parasite initially lives in a ramshackle mini-home.

Doctoral researcher specializing in South Korea Katri Kauhanen The University of Turku interprets that The Squid Game and Parasites such descriptions juxtapose “really rich and really poor South Korea”.

“They criticize the fact that different people are given such very different sized buckets.”

South Korean the roots of inequality lie in the decades after the Korean War. That’s when South Korea rose from one of the world’s poorest countries to one of the richest. However, the change had a price. In Kauhanen’s words, success was literally torn from the backs of the workers.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, the country was run by an authoritarian regime that whipped people to work for their country – and also for their own benefit. The change was palpable when the earth pit changed to a water bath, the researcher describes.

“ “The experience of Koreans is that the state is just extremely tough.”

After military rule changed to democracy, economic growth slowed down, and in 1997 the country was rocked by an economic crisis when the debt bubble burst. The consequences are still being suffered.

“Some of those who lost their property at that time still live in metro tunnels in cities,” says Kauhanen.

Social advancement is no longer possible in the same way as in past decades. It’s hard to find a permanent job, and buying your own apartment is becoming an increasingly distant dream.

In Concrete Utopia the apartments are fought with fists, pipes, shotguns and homemade explosives. After all, it has been learned in South Korea that the survivors belong to the owning class.

“The experience of Koreans is that the state is just extremely tough and doesn’t help the average tramp to get by in life and can’t even out the inequality inherited at birth,” explains Kauhanen.

In Concrete Utopia Yeong-tak (Lee Byung-hun). The viewer can see that there would be qualified women for the position, but they are not even considered.

In Kauhanen’s opinion, this in turn reflects the gender gap between South Korean men and women. It is difficult for women to advance in their careers, and many of them stay at home to take care of the children.

So the pressures pile up on the man’s neck, and it can lead to tragic consequences. After the economic crisis in South Korea, families broke up when the father, who experienced personal bankruptcy, felt that the only option was to leave.

Concrete Utopia Yeong-tak has squandered his family’s money and disappeared in shame. The Squid Game the grieving main character’s ex-wife and daughter live well – after the woman found a new, rich man.

In the Squid Game TV series, the participants of the deadly race were dressed in green uniforms and housed in army-style bunk beds.

“The setting very strongly underlines the traditional image, where the man should be the breadwinner of the family and the social ‘level’ of the family depends on the man’s status,” Kauhanen assessed.

In Parasite the poor family is still together fighting against their bad starting points. The nuppilu gives humor that tickles the border of discomfort, when the whole pack hides in the corners of a stranger’s house as secretive hyenas.

What to do, when utopia has collapsed? The question seems to be about Kauhase being the favorite child of South Korean popular culture in the 21st century.

“The better tomorrow built by South Koreans for decades has indeed revealed a list of social grievances that no one seems to have a recipe for fixing.”

The rapid economic growth brought problems such as an aging population and youth unemployment to South Korea at a very fast pace, he adds.

Western countries, including Finland, have struggled with the same problems.

So the peculiar South Korean stories are universal, and that’s why they find an audience even here in the gray wig of November.

Concrete Utopia will be shown at the Night Visions film festival in Helsinki’s Kinopalatsi on Wednesday, November 15. at 19:15 and Sat 18:11. at 8:15 p.m. English subtitles.