HS analysis Sote reform causing top hundreds of millions in non-recurring expenditure – regions will continue to lack incentives for efficiency

Information systems and wage harmonization bring costs in the hundreds of millions. According to the Sote statements, the regions lack an incentive for efficiency.

In Parliament the rapid pace of the social and health care sote reform will initially lead to significant one-off expenditures, and the reform may not succeed in curbing rising social and health care costs at a later stage.

Such a conclusion can be reached on the basis of the government’s framework debate and the SOTE statements completed in Parliament. A few committees have already completed their opinions, but as a whole the draft social security bill is still pending.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) said last week at a government press conference that war on information system costs is one of the reasons the government will exceed next year’s budget spending by nearly a billion euros.

Information systems will cost EUR 175 million at this stage, but that is not yet the whole truth.

In the draft law on Sote reform It is estimated that between 2021 and 2022, war “preparation” will cost around € 550 million, most of which will go to ICT, or information system costs.

From 2023 onwards, the cost of the change is estimated to be in the range of EUR 350-850 million. The big variation is due to the fact that the bill does not take a proper position on the costs of wage harmonization for social and health care personnel.

Wage harmonization means that the Sote provinces or the welfare areas now known must put the salaries of workers performing the same task at the same level within a reasonable time. When welfare areas are established, as many as 173,000 people from municipalities, hospital districts and associations of municipalities will be employed, all of whom have had their own wage policy.

The government’s proposal estimates that the cost of wage harmonization would be around € 60 million if wages were matched to the median wage level, and around € 560 million if wages were harmonized to the highest wages.

So far in court settled wage disputes suggest that harmonization should be done upwards and not downwards.

The government’s assessment of the impact of wage harmonization may be lower. According to KT Municipal Employers, matching salaries to the so-called top salary will increase the costs of public administration by at least EUR 500 million per year if employers have to match their salaries according to the highest salaries.

“ The funding model included in the reform could at most slow down the growth of SOTE spending in current money by just over € 400 million a year by 2029 – but only if the costs of change brought about by the reform are not taken into account.

Soten reforms like these are investments in the future, so some amount of money must be sustained.

It is expected that social and health care will play a better role, especially thanks to information system reviews, and that the increase in social spending due to Finland’s aging will remain under control.

The infamous sote reform of the previous government was to curb cost growth so that spending in 2029 would be € 3 billion lower than without the reform.

The current government is not trying to do this but to move the paint into the 2030s. Published by the government last week on the sustainability roadmap it is said that the financing model included in the reform could, at most, slow down the growth of SOTE spending in current money by just over EUR 400 million per year by 2029; but only if the costs of change brought about by the reform are not taken into account.

In the longer term, the potential will increase.

Sote cost according to the sustainability roadmap, the slowdown would also require that welfare areas do not exceed the funding allocated to them in advance.

This, in turn, can be very unlikely, at least if you believe the Parliamentary Finance Committee and its opinion on the war. According to the committee’s assessment last week, the government’s proposal contains a number of elements to support cost containment, but the committee estimates that the incentives are “relatively small”.

“In this way, efficiency-enhancing reforms and innovations may be left undone,” estimates the committee, in which, like other committees, governing parties have a majority. In comparison, the committee known as the budget handler does little to glow reform.

“ The reform does not seem to include carrots or really sticks in the areas.

Social- and health care funding will come from the state in the future. Attempts have been made to create mechanisms for the Sote reform that would keep the regions in line with their spending and encourage them to be efficient, but experts consulted by the committees have questioned the effectiveness of the mechanisms.

For example, after the initial phase, the state intends to increase funding for welfare areas by only 80% of what is estimated to be a cost development in line with their basic careers.

Researcher at the State Economic Research Center Vatt Teemu Lyytikäinen name this in its expert opinion known in economics as a “soft budget constraint”: regions know that the state will ultimately bail out provinces in financial distress or provide them with additional funding.

According to the bill, a welfare area may be subject to an assessment procedure similar to that of a municipality if it exceeds its budget year after year and end up being merged with another area. Some small welfare area can be so frightening, but can the threat be effective in larger areas? The reform does not seem to include carrots or really sticks in the areas.

Hard the cost of change is combined with the fact that the benefits will only come in the long run if they are to come.

Such a combination will require the economy to grow in the coming years as predicted. Otherwise, it may be difficult to achieve the main goal of change, which is to improve people’s social and health services.