HS analysis Soldiers on the streets or not? The coronavirus can be too dangerous to be used by conscripts to help the police

The law does not provide guidance on the use of conscripts in the control of a dangerous disease restriction.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Monday that he believes it is up to police to monitor possible restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marin’s design left a small back door.

“One should assess whether there is a need for some kind of official assistance, but I would not see a situation where the Finnish Defense Forces would patrol the street, but it would be a normal task of the police,” the Prime Minister said.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) said At the estate house in Helsinkithat the control of possible restrictions on movement should be primarily the responsibility of the police.

“It’s clear the military isn’t going to the streets on its own to ride people. That is the job of the police, ”Kaikkonen said.

“Personally, I see that control is first and foremost the task of the police. The Defense Forces have no role or, if there is, very little. ”

In principle, the official assistance of the Defense Forces to the police requires that the activities be led by the police.

In the performance of official assistance, no means of force may be used except under the direction of the police. What exactly it means is then a less clear thing.

The Ministry of Defense considers it highly unlikely that the Defense Forces would be called upon or even agreed to such auxiliary duties that conscripts might have to use force.

For such tasks, there are contingency units composed exclusively of staff.

Finland according to the law, one of the four main tasks of the Defense Forces is to support other authorities.

Indeed, the Defense Forces provide official assistance hundreds of times a year, mainly to the police and rescue services. Most often it is about identifying the explosives found. Destroying them is then already the work of the army.

Typical official assistance tasks include isolating areas, searching for people, or loaning equipment to the police.

The use of conscripts to assist the police and other authorities in various crises is thus not uncommon.

For example, in 2015, the police asked the Defense Forces for help with the Tornio Arrangement Center for entry checks, protection of the area, and guidance of asylum seekers.

Conscripts were sent to the scene, led by the main staff and ultimately by the police.

In practice Giving official assistance to the Defense Forces is not quite as simple as it might seem. Legislation on official assistance is fragmented into a number of different laws.

In addition, the official assistance of the Defense Forces, especially to the police, is sensitive to escalation and is easily politicized.

The Ministry of the Interior is currently preparing a legal reform of the Defense Forces’ official assistance to the police.

The explanatory memorandum to the bill says that the current four-decade-old civil service assistant law no longer meets the needs of the police and the changed operating environment.

The current provisions are considered in some respects difficult to interpret and their relationship unclear.

The main goal of the project is to update the regulations on the use of force in particular. The government’s proposal is scheduled to be submitted to Parliament this spring.

Ministry of Defense published four years ago report On the status and development of official assistance provided by the Defense Forces.

There are two starting points for the provision of official assistance: it is always based on the law, and the authority providing official assistance acts under the leadership of the authority requesting official assistance. The latter means that if the Defense Forces provide official assistance to the police, then the activities are always led by the police.

However, the main task of the Defense Forces is national defense. From this point of view, especially long-term official assistance is easily excluded from the Defense Forces’ own activities.

For example, conscripts should not be considered as “free labor” by other authorities, as conscripts have their own task, which is to obtain military training according to a certain schedule.

In addition to professional soldiers and conscripts, reservists may also be assigned to auxiliary duties.

The President of the Republic may, on the proposal of the Government, immediately appoint reservists for two weeks.

Such a situation may arise, for example, in the event of a major accident or the spread of a dangerous epidemic.

Conscript may also use force in the performance of official duties, but only under the direction of the police.

However, the above-mentioned Ministry of Defense report notes that “the practical steps to be taken by the police are not unequivocally clear”.

For example, does the guiding police have to be next door, nearby, or is it enough to catch him on the phone?

The danger of a task can also be subject to different interpretations.

“Any task can prove dangerous, especially if it does damage.”

Conscripts shall not engage in official assistance in the apprehension of dangerous persons, the clearance of explosives, tasks requiring the use of armed force or similar dangerous tasks.

Official assistance may include the need to apprehend or remove a person who may have been exposed to or become ill with the coronavirus.

Should the coronavirus epidemic be considered so dangerous that, by law, conscripts should not even be used to assist the police in monitoring possible restrictions on movement?

According to the Ministry of Defense, there is no explicit legislation on the matter. However, the ministry states that conscripts cannot be used for dangerous official assistance duties.

The risk assessment of the coronavirus is left to the discretion of the applicant and the provider of official assistance.