HS Analysis | “So what” is the view of many in America on the scandalous report that harshly blames Trump

The revelations about the actions of Trump and his inner circle around the takeover of the Congress building have not decisively changed the Republicans’ thoughts, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

Rarely sees a news story that 22 journalists have participated in making. At least that many people participated based on the litany of names of The Washington Post early on Friday to make the story published by Suomen time.

The delivery had just been published in a hurry A giant report of 845 pageswhich covers the violent takeover of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The report is based on interviews with more than a thousand witnesses and review of more than a million pages of documents.

The main finding of the report was that “one man”, the former President of the United States Donald Trumpwas responsible for a riotous mob storming Congress and attempting to overturn the November 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

No Trump, no riot dangerous to democracy, said the report.

Last Monday, a special congressional committee, the so-called Capitol committee, already proposed to the Justice Department that it would be appropriate to indict Trump on the basis of four different criminal charges, such as sedition.

The chairman of the committee, a Democrat Benny Thompson stated in his opening remarks that Trump behaved at the time of the riot like a tyrant who got dangerously far in his goal.

The committee’s vice chairman, a Republican Liz Cheney on the other hand, wrote that Trump is unfit to hold any kind of official position in the United States ever again. This was also the committee’s common policy.

Although the report seems like a very emphatic dredging into the chaotic climax of Trump’s tumultuous presidential years 2017-2021, it is unclear what impact it and the committee that drafted the report will have on Trump’s fate and the sustainability of American democracy.

First of all, the committee’s Monday recommendation to bring charges against Trump is not binding or binding on anyone. Secondly, the reform requirements presented in the report – in order to avoid similar events in the future – may be watered down very soon.

At the beginning of January, the new composition of the legislative congress will take power in the United States. Of the nine members of the Capitol Committee, four will no longer serve in the new Congress. The retreating ones the representatives also include the only two Republican members.

Wyoming Republican Cheney, who served as vice president, will soon lose his congressional seat because Trump and his aides came to support the candidate who defeated Cheney in the Republican primaries last fall. The downfall of the previously popular Cheney was a sign of how much influence Trump still wields in his party.

Another Republican member of the committee, of Illinois Adam Kinzinger on the other hand, he announced some time ago that he was leaving politics. It was reported that he received a lot of death threats because of his views critical of Trump, and in addition, his relatives are said to have cut ties with him.

of The Washington Post according to the report, it appears that the Republicans who won the majority in the House of Representatives in the November congressional elections are ready to block many of the recommendations of the Capitol committee from being considered in Congress.

However, one proposal may come true in the near future: the reform of the election law that entered into force in 1887.

The law in question outlines, in very confused terms, how the president should be elected based on the US electoral system.

The ambiguity served as one of the pointers as to why Trump could still try to overturn the election result, which was clearly a defeat for him. According to the committee, the attempts by Trump and his advisers to use the 1887 law for a coup d’état were “corrupt” and waged a war not only against the law but also against history.

Capitol Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson listened to witnesses testify at the committee’s seventh public hearing on July 12.

Capitol Committee the report is full of amazing details for the followers of US politics, and it will certainly remain a key document for future historians, as was the report of the 9/11 Commission, which investigated the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, for example.

The Capitol report, for example, states that in the course of a couple of months from the November 2020 election, Trump and his entourage tried to influence the election result by at least 200 different contacts with state or local level decision-makers. Pressure was also exerted with at least 125 social media messages.

However, the report does not offer actual shock news for Americans preparing for Christmas.

Trump started telling his election fraud lies months before the election, the takeover of the Congress building was followed live, and many of the report’s revelations came out already in public hearings held last summer and in other news coverage.

A still very significant part of Americans is ready to say that so what so what does it matter.

According to many, there has been a “witch hunt”, as Trump has called the committee’s work. In that sense, the situation has not changed decisively since the beginning of 2021.

Immediately in the vote organized after the takeover of the congress building, eight Republican senators and as many as 139 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for a Democrat Joe Biden against confirming the election victory. So I saw it before the blood had been mopped off the floors of the congress building. In connection with the riot, five people died and possibly hundreds were injured.

In the February 2021 impeachment trial against Trump, only seven Republican senators voted to convict Trump. On the other hand, every one of the Democratic congressmen was of the opinion that Trump was guilty of inciting rebellion.

In the House of Representatives, only 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump, while 197 opposed the charges. Among them were the only Republicans on the Capitol committee, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who were smoked out of politics by Trump supporters.

Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger pictured at a Capitol committee hearing on July 27.

This one published at the end of September of the year In a Monmouth University poll 78 percent of Democrats wanted Trump to be impeached for taking over the Capitol, but only 10 percent of Republicans supported impeachment.

It seems that the Republicans’ opinion about Trump will not change substantially, even if they are hit over the head with an 845-page report.

About a month ago In a survey by the Yougov research institute among Republicans, 79 percent said they viewed Trump favorably, and 58 percent said they hoped he would run in 2024, as he is doing. Trump was clearly more popular than the governor of Florida, who was hailed as the new Republican star Ron DeSantis.