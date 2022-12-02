HS Analysis | Small circles, big money – This is how a giant project is decided in Turku

The Kupittaa area of ​​Turku will be wonderful if the huge cover project is realized. However, the problems of Turku’s decision-making raise justified questions, writes HS Turku editor Rami Nieminen.

On Monday Mayor of Turku Minna Arve (kok) presents one of the biggest projects of Turku’s near future to the city council. In the project called Kupittaan kärki, a concrete cover will be built over the highway. A whole district of business and office buildings rises on top of it and around it.

In practice, the project means a jackpot of up to 150 million euros for whoever Turku chooses as its partner. There are two candidates. The mayor will propose to the board which of them will be chosen.

Arve’s work as a presenter is exceptional. Normally, such issues are presented by Arve’s closest subordinate, the head of the office Tuomas Heikkinen. But this time things are interestingly at a knot.

In the observation picture, the area of ​​Kupittaa tip is outlined like this.

Arve and Heikkinen have, for example, jointly presented the Kupitta giant project at the city’s stakeholder meetings. But now one of them is the buyer and the other the seller.

Namely, two consortia of construction and design offices are competing for the contract. The second group includes Turku Teknologiakiinteistöt oy. It is a real estate investment company that Turku owns together with a Swedish investment company.

And be that as it may, Arve’s closest colleague and Turku’s highest official Heikkinen represents the city in the Board of Technology Properties. By the way, sitting next to him is Arve’s predecessor and fellow party member, the current CEO of Rakennusteollisuus RT Aleksi Randell (cook).

According to Arve, Heikkinen has not participated in the preparation of the project in any way.

But this doesn’t look good.

The situation is made even sadder by the fact that Turku has just recently run into problems with a similar slur. At the beginning of autumn, Turku put out a tender for the acquisition of the storage facilities needed for the museum center.

It was Turku Teknologikiinteistöt that was chosen as the winner of the tender, even though the annual rent it charged was more than a million euros more expensive than the competition.

The losing party appealed to the market court. In November, the court prohibited Turku from implementing the acquisition decision. The news about it was fresh Turku Sanomat.

There are other interesting things about skeins.

The consortium represented by Teknologikinteistoi is competing for the major Kupittaa project with a group that includes, among others, the design office Lundén Architecture Oy.

Just this fall, it got a big win from Turku, when its proposal was chosen as the winner in the competition for the land transfer of the old concert hall in Turku.

In the end, Lundén was chosen as the winner by chancellor chief Heikkinen. Initially, the city’s selection committee had decided on the position of another candidate.

