HS Analysis | Slovakia’s Fico spooked with his rhetoric, but left behind a sigh of relief

The first appearance of Fico, who bears a grudge against Ukraine, in Brussels was surprisingly moderate, writes HS EU correspondent Jarno Hartikainen.

Brussels

of the EU the most feared man arrived in Brussels avoiding the media, kept the leaders of other EU countries on their toes for a while and left behind a sigh of relief as he crept away.

The recent and multiple prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico made a return to the EU arenas on Thursday and got the reluctant main star role at the summit that ended on Friday.

For more than a year and a half, the media has been asking to the point of boredom how long the EU’s unity in supporting Ukraine will last. At the meeting, Fico was assigned the role of a man who would break the front he had struggled to maintain until now.

Fico won the parliamentary elections in October with a strongly anti-Ukraine and understanding message for Russia. In the election campaign, he demanded that Slovakia not give a single bullet to Ukraine. He blamed Ukraine for the Russian invasion.

“I say loud and clear: the war in Ukraine did not start yesterday or last year. It started in 2014, when Ukrainian Nazis and fascists started murdering Russian citizens in Donetsk and Luhansk,” Fico said.

Apparently, Fico also has a personal grudge against Ukraine. In the 2009 gas crisis, the then Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko organized a PR trap for Fico: Fico flew to Kiev to negotiate gas supplies, but had to be ripped off by Tymoshenko in front of the cameras. Of course Fico has not forgiven the incident.

Just before his arrival in Brussels, the prime minister announced that Slovakia would stop sending military aid to Ukraine.

But unlike his soulmate, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbánwho seems to take great personal pleasure in his role as the main villain of the EU and plays it with increasingly large gestures, Fico did not want to accept the offered role.

Orbán arrived at the meeting with his jacket open and guns blazing. The week before, he had traveled all the way to China to shake hands with the Russian president Vladimir Putin. It exceeded the tolerance limit of many EU countries, even though Orbán’s performances are already used. Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel called the handshake a middle finger to all Ukrainian victims of the Russian invasion. The Baltic countries said they wanted to have a conversation with Orbán.

Orbán only added water to the stove by saying that he is proud to meet with Putin.

Instead, Fico walked into the meeting past the cameras without saying a word.

When the summit on Friday discussed EU support for Ukraine, everyone’s attention was on Fico, the great unknown.

It so happened that the debate was soon over and the resolution proposals were accepted as they were and unanimously. Among other things, the resolutions condemn Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine and state that the EU and its member states continue to support Ukraine militarily and prepare new sanctions against Russia.

According to several sources familiar with the discussions, Fico appeared much more moderate behind closed doors than before in public.

“Fico’s contribution was critical in terms of content, but positive in terms of the matter itself, i.e. supporting Ukraine. He called for the consideration of certain things he wished for in the further preparation,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook) your photo.

As for Fico’s announcement to end military aid, the other EU countries also shrug their shoulders at it: the shared view is that Slovakia has already given Ukraine so much equipment that it has no more in stock to donate. Fico’s announcement was mostly symbolic and aimed at his own electorate.

Wrong past? Not necessarily.

Even though Fico accepted the EU’s general line on Ukraine in his first visit, the true colors of the Slovak government will only be seen when the EU countries deal with concrete actions in the coming weeks and months: the start of Ukraine’s membership negotiations, a 50 billion euro support package and new sanctions.

Still, there is hope in the air that the EU will not get a new Orbán from Fico. With a population roughly the size of Finland, Slovakia has limited political capital, and the country benefits greatly from the EU budget. Fico cannot necessarily afford to gamble himself and his country into the same isolation that Hungary is in.

Fico already got a taste of political isolation when the Dem group of the European Parliament separated Fico from the Smer party group. The reason was that Smer joined the government with the far-right SNS.

Orbán’s from the point of view, Fico’s arrival at the summit was only a thin consolation, as the summit that ended on Friday could have been Orbán’s most important ally, the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki last. Morawiecki’s Law and Justice party, which has ruled Poland since 2015, has been Orbán’s important partner in undermining the rule of law by blocking infringement proceedings against Hungary.

However, it seems that Orbán is about to lose a major supporter in the EU, as the result of the parliamentary elections seems to indicate that the opposition is taking power in Poland.

It means that Fico is now the only EU leader that Orbán can hope for as a partner. In the coming months, we will closely monitor which camp Fico takes his country to. It is not the public speeches that are decisive, but the behavior in negotiations and votes. In the EU fields, we are used to the fact that the rhetoric outside and inside the conference rooms does not always match. Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallasen i said:

“As long as they say the wrong things and do the right things, we’re fine.”