HS Analysis | Sdp wants to divert attention away from a difficult topic for them, and therefore next week we may see a surprising dispute

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin unexpectedly invited the government five to discuss human rights. The other government parties were left wondering why, writes HS reporter Marko Junkkari.

Supplier once asked the British Prime Minister From Harold Macmillan, which could derail government policy.

“Events, my boy, events (Events, dear boy, events)”, Macmillan is said to have replied.

Macmillan, who served as British Prime Minister in the years 1957–63, meant in his answer that although the government has its programs, various strategies and long-term plans, often something unpredictable happens and the plans fly into the scrap heap.

“ Events tend to occur especially during elections.

Then you have to react to the moment.

And it has been seen. A single event can in one fell swoop put the politics in a completely new position and change the atmosphere. After that, the government, party or individual politician appears in the eyes of the citizens in a completely new light.

Events tend to occur especially during elections.

Let’s reminisce a bit.

Before previous, 2019 parliamentary elections in Oulu revealed several sexual crimes committed by immigrants, which shocked citizens.

Immigration became the focus of the election debates.

Right after was reported about the ill treatment of the elderly in the care homes of the Esperi Care company.

As a solution, a nurse rating of 0.7 was offered for round-the-clock care of the elderly. Of the parties, only the coalition opposed the tightening of the nursing rationing.

And it didn’t help that the chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo messed up in parliament by talking about people and decimals in the same sentence. It was labeled arrogant.

The other parties took advantage of this and framed the matter so that the coalition does not care about the elderly.

Since then, it has been seen that the coalition’s criticism of the size of nurses was justified, because there are not enough nurses to meet the requirements of the law. The entry into force of the law has had to be postponed. But being right doesn’t necessarily help in politics.

The nanny-size debate probably took away the decisive percentage point decimals from the coalition’s election result and the place of the largest party.

And these revolutionary events have been seen many times before.

A year In the 2011 parliamentary elections, early voting had already started when on April 6 news agencies informationthat Portugal is applying for a support package from the EU.

The news came late in the evening, just after the chairmen had left MTV3’s election debate.

After that, nothing else was talked about in the election campaign. The parliamentary elections turned into a referendum on Portugal’s support package.

See also “Globo” registers the highest audience among presidential debates Finance Minister Jyrki Katainen (Kok) and Prime Minister Mari Kiviniemi (Centre) held a press conference on April 7, 2011, after Portugal requested a support package from the EU the day before.

For the parliamentary elections it’s been exactly one month now. At least, no very strange events have been seen yet. The atmosphere has been rather quiet in anticipation.

The election debates have focused on talking about debt and power, i.e. with whom one wants or does not want to go into government.

The biggest surprise has been that there really haven’t been any surprises.

Of course, the lack of events is also a good thing, because too many things have already happened this election season.

However, the corona pandemic and the Russian attack on Ukraine are not isolated events – at least in the sense that Macmillan intended.

The war in Ukraine is a turning point in history that will affect everything from now on.

The war will hardly have a direct impact on this spring’s parliamentary elections, as there are no major disagreements between the parties on the broad lines of security policy, such as saw each other on Wednesday, the parliament almost unanimously voted for NATO.

This one the spring elections have been compared to the 2015 elections on many occasions. And without a doubt, there is something similar in the settings. Even then, the central theme of the elections was the indebtedness of the public finances.

“ If you try to defend and oppose the surgeries at the same time, it may not be a very convincing picture.

At that time, a significant turning point in the election campaign was the announcement by the officials of the Ministry of Finance a few weeks before the election reportin which cuts of four billion to the state budget and two billion to municipalities were presented.

There was a big uproar. The left-wing parties in particular felt that civil servants should not intervene in politics and guide decision-making in this way.

Chairman of the coalition Alexander Stubb instead, he announced that his party would immediately adopt the ministry’s cut list as such into its election program.

The Ministry of Finance’s cut list was particularly difficult for the chairman of the Sdp Antti Rintee, who was the finance minister at the time.

Rinne said that the cut plans of the ministry’s officials are excessive. But on the other hand, he admitted that cuts and tax increases have to be made for 1–2 billion.

In the election debates, Rinne had a bad time. If you try to defend and oppose the surgeries at the same time, it may not be a very convincing picture.

Sdp came fourth in the 2015 elections and ended up in the opposition.

Now on Monday, the officials of the Ministry of Finance will again publish a similar report on adjustment measures as in 2015. Again, there are massive cut recommendations of billions. Isn’t that going to make a fuss again?

In the near future, politics will probably mainly discuss cuts in the public finances.

It is a difficult topic for Sdp.

The party has ensured that this time its message regarding the cuts is at least not contradictory. In fact, there are practically no direct cuts in its election program.

It says it is ready for adjustment measures of 1-2 billion. They are therefore the same size category as in 2015 during Antti Rinne. However, according to the Sdp’s election program, the adjustment is mainly to be handled by tax increases.

Since it is known in the Sdp that its debt folding line is very clumsy, the party would rather talk about public finances instead of something else.

And of course, the coalition is trying to make the cut report of the Ministry of Finance officials a similar event and topic of conversation as in 2015.

with Sdp has the advantage of being the Prime Minister’s party. And thus, it has the opportunity to try to create events itself – that is, to direct the conversation in the direction it wants.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin According to HS, (sd) called a five-party meeting consisting of chairmen of the governing parties to discuss the human rights of immigrants.

The topic of the meeting came as a surprise to the participants.

“ A convenient way to divert public attention is, of course, a dispute.

As you know, the meeting especially surprised the greens – not because they don’t want to talk about the human rights of immigrants. But because the Greens think that the Sdp has not sufficiently supported them during the election period in various twists regarding immigration.

One could bet that as the elections approach, more views will be heard from the Democrats about the human rights of immigrants – perhaps even more so than about debt relief.

Handy the way to divert public attention is, of course, a dispute. There has been enough internal commotion in the government this election season.

In recent days, there has been speculation that there could be a dispute in the government over the national biodiversity strategy.

The strategy includes the UN and EU biodiversity guidelines, to which Finland is also committed. According to the goal, countries should, among other things, somehow protect 30 percent of their land and sea areas by 2030.

Although all government parties support stopping the loss of nature, there are differing views on the means, especially between the Greens and the center. That’s why the wording of the diversity strategy is currently being negotiated within the government. And it’s about to get busy with the comma file, because the goal would be to get the strategy approved before the end of the election period.

So, in principle, all the ingredients of the dispute are there.

But it is still necessary to say that if the dispute becomes visible to the public next week, it will be quite an election performance.

The status of the diversity strategy is a so-called principled decision.

Decisions of principle are political statements that give the state administration instructions and guidelines for the preparation of matters. It is therefore a guideline, not a binding decision.

A decision in principle binds only the government that has approved it. The next board can freely decide whether the principle decision made by the previous board is still valid during its term or not.

If the diversity strategy is approved by the board, it will probably only be valid for a few weeks. The next government can throw it straight in the trash if it wants to. That’s why a big public dispute about it would seem very far-fetched.

Proceedings, my son, events quote is quite a political classic. It is in standard use, especially in British politics.

Unfortunately, it is not clear from any sources exactly when Harold Macmillan said his flying phrase. Or did he say it at all.

In any case, the quote describes the reality of politics well. Macmillan also got to experience it himself.

In the years 1957–1963, his government was firmly in power. Then the so-called Profumo scandal hit.

Defense Minister John Profumo and his wife Valerie Hobson in 1963.

Information became public that the government’s minister of defense John Profumo was dating a woman who was having an affair with a Soviet naval attache at the same time. Macmillan’s government was forced to resign.

The Profumo scandal was quite an event, which has since been made into films, plays and television series. I did Andrew Lloyd Webber thence musical too.

Even Finnish political events could sometimes be treated with the means of musical theater.