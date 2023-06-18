HS Analysis | Scotland had Britain’s most charismatic leader, but now the Kohuts are eating away at the political legacy

Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon was for years Britain’s most charismatic and determined leader. The party’s financial mess now consumed Sturgeon’s political legacy in an instant. Those who oppose Scottish independence hope to benefit from the unrest.

Yet last year it could be said with good reason that Scotland has Britain’s most charismatic and credible leader.

Prime minister Nicola Sturgeon became known as a determined and outspoken politician. The British government’s rapidly changing conservative prime ministers looked weak next to him.

Sturgeon was respected by many of those who disagreed on the issues. Two of the issues stood out above the others: Sturgeon pushed for Scotland’s independence and rejoining the EU.

In June 2023 Sturgeon’s political legacy is – if not completely in tatters – at least decayed.

The main reason for the lost reputation is the financial ambiguities and suspected financial crimes of the Scottish National Party (SNP). It has been reported that the party’s coffers are running out of around 700,000 euros, which were collected between 2017 and 2019 through online donations for the new independence campaign.

Sturgeon herself has already come under investigation. Sunday 11th June in Scotland the police questioned Sturgeon on the matter for seven hours.

No charges have been filed, but investigations continue. Sturgeon herself is assured On Twitter, his innocence.

Police interrogation however, was only one part longer continuum. Already in February, Sturgeon had surprised everyone by announcing that they are getting divorced from the position of prime minister and party leader.

“I know that this [päätös] it seems sudden, but I’ve been thinking about it for several weeks,” he said at the time.

In the speculations at the beginning of the year, one of the reasons for Sturgeon’s sudden resignation was seen as the fact that she had lost her so-called political edge: The Scottish government had strongly pushed a bill that would have made legal gender a matter of declaration. However, a large part of the voters is on the issue disagree.

Spring as it progressed, however, attention focused on the SNP’s financial uncertainties.

In April, the police interrogated Sturgeon’s husband, who worked for a long time in the administrative leadership of the SNP Peter Murrell. After that, the party’s treasurer was taken in for questioning Colin Beattie.

The house of Sturgeon and his spouse was searched. Police also searched the SNP’s Edinburgh party office.

A police car visited the home street of former Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell. The couple’s house was also searched.

Accusations has not been raised. However, the political price of commotion can be heavy.

The Scottish Labor Party in particular now hopes to benefit from the SNP’s slump. The May report of the You Gov company by Scottish Labor may grab even more than 20 seats from the SNP in the upcoming British general election.

The slippage of the SNP may also affect the prospects for Scottish independence. The Labor Party and the Conservative Party oppose Scottish independence.

The clear majority of voters have not shared the SNP’s desire for independence either. Support share is tossed fifty percent on both sides.

Scottish voters already rejected independence in September 2014 by 55-45 percent. However, according to Strugeon and his partners, the referendum should be reorganized because the British government took Scotland out of the EU against the will of the majority of Scottish voters.

Sturgeon’s successor was chosen already in March Humza Yousaf. However, the former health minister does not have Sturgeon’s charisma.

Yousaf has also refused to make a clear separation from his predecessor. Some SNP politicians have demanded Sturgeon’s dismissal from the party’s Scottish parliamentary group. Departure passes have been issued in the past for less than being questioned by the police.

The current Prime Minister of Scotland is Humza Yousaf.

Even last Sunday, Yousaf let it be understood in an interview with the BBC that he would gladly listen to Sturgeon’s advice:

“[Strugeon on] one of the best and most influential European politicians of the last couple of decades.”

And that’s what Sturgeon is, if you ignore the stomach bill of the current year.

Sturgeon, who became prime minister in the fall of 2014, was the longest-serving prime minister of Scotland, which enjoys extensive autonomy. She was also the first woman in the position.

Sturgeon also won many elections for the centre-left SNP.

At the same time, the door to Downing Street in London has opened at a rapid pace. During her time as Prime Minister, Sturgeon had time to hide with no less than five British Conservative Prime Ministers: David Cameron’s, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, By Liz Truss mixed Rishi Sun too.

As Prime Minister and as party leader, Yousafista is not there to fill Sturgeon’s shoes.

Within the Scottish National Party, a self-examination must also have begun as to whether the party’s leadership or practices have perhaps been a bit skewed in recent years.

A small consolation for the SNP is that the Sturgeon uproar has been at least partly covered by a much bigger one in June Johnson commotion under.

Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf met King Charles at Buckingham Palace in May. The future relationship with the British monarchy is a question to which not all parties pushing for Scottish independence have a clear answer.

The price of the uproar and the credibility of the new Scottish leadership will be measured next time in the British parliamentary elections. They will probably take place next year and at the very latest in January 2025.

However, the SNP is not the only pro-independence Scottish party. Sturgeon’s predecessor is also pushing for independence by Alex Salmond founded by the Alba party and the Scottish Greens.

Even in my own once wrinkled in his commotion – but acquitted by the court – Salmond has already welcomed Sturgeon into his Alba party.