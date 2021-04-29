HS analysis Sanna Marin’s Board of Directors decided to accept Finland’s high indebtedness

The government will be able to finance the expenditure increases it has decided through its employment measures and tax increases. The government still does little to curb Finland’s heavy borrowing, writes Teemu Muhonen, HS’s policy journalist, in his analysis.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) In its framework debate, which ended on Thursday, the government signaled a new path to Finnish economic policy.

The coronavirus pandemic further accelerated Finnish government borrowing. Unlike after the financial crisis, however, now the government is not seeking to push down borrowing with substantial cuts and tax increases.

In the fiscal plan approved by the government, the state will still borrow about EUR 7-9 billion annually from 2022 to 2025. The government debt-to-GDP ratio rises to over 75 per cent, up from around 60 per cent before the pandemic.

Of course, the high level of borrowing is not primarily due to government decisions, but the government’s decisions also do little to help it break down.

In two in its final year, the government will exceed the spending limits it has previously set for itself. The government also intends to make permanent expenditure adjustments of EUR 370 million for 2023 and to increase taxation by more than EUR 100 million.

However, the adjustments are very small compared to the additional debt taken during the government term. In addition, in its first year of operation, the government made permanent expenditure increases of EUR 1.4 billion and is not giving them up.

The austerity measures now outlined and the more than EUR 700 million in tax increases outlined in the government program are therefore at most sufficient to cover the expenditure increases already made.

Key the government’s means of strengthening public finances are employment measures.

In total, the measures outlined by the government throughout the government term will, according to the Ministry of Finance, increase employment by almost 50,000 by the end of the decade. However, the government has yet to pass its decisions through Parliament.

These employment measures – such as the removal of the pension pipeline, the tightening of the job search obligation and the reform of employment services – would strengthen public finances by the end of the decade, the Ministry of Finance estimates at € 560 million.

The impact of the employment measures outlined by the government can by no means be considered negligible. One can roughly think that with the employment decisions and tax increases it makes, the government will be able to roughly finance the permanent expenditure increases it makes itself.

However, the decisions of the Marin government do not reverse the direction of public finances.

Due to the aging population and the coronavirus pandemic, government indebtedness is quite brisk and is practically accepted by the Marin government.

Why? One explanation is that even after a pandemic, government parties simply do not want to make significant spending cuts or tax increases to cover indebtedness.

Adjustment decisions are often nasty for people.

Another key explanation is probably that attitudes towards government borrowing have changed in general from ten years ago.

The stimulative monetary policy of the central banks has kept interest expenditure on loans from Finland and many other governments low, which is why even rapid indebtedness has not been a problem.

The Marin government is also counting on the fact that a steady increase in the public debt burden will not become a problem in this decade either. The premise is that supporting economic growth is ultimately more important than reducing borrowing.

It therefore seems probable that indebtedness will not become an immediate burden on Finland, at least not during this term of government.

It can still quickly become a political burden, especially for a center that has demanded a tight economic policy in public. Chairman Annika Saarikon (center) says government decisions “put a brake on debt”. However, it is a rather far-reaching interpretation of the economic policy of the Marin government.