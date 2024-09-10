HS Analysis | Sanna Marin takes advantage of the dividend system she barks at, but why not use either?

HS analysis|Sanna Marin’s company takes advantage of the tax credit for unlisted companies, although Marin himself has opposed it.

The former of the prime minister Sanna Marini and his partner Tuulia Pitkänen Many news have already emerged from the just published financial statements of the MA/PI company.

Among other things, the numbers have shown that Marin may soon be the first Finnish politician who has become a millionaire through politics. Unless already there.