HS analysis Sampo’s shareholders may be promised large additional dividends when the financial group abandons Nordea – however, the company shrinks

Sampo is fast becoming a boring owner of insurance companies, whose virtue is stability and a steady result, writes Anni Lassila, HS’s financial journalist.

Financial group On Wednesday, Sampo confirmed what has actually been known for some time. It will divest its holding in Nordea within a couple of years. The message went very shampoo-style on Wednesday.

In the morning, Sampo first announced in an official release that it would “significantly reduce its holdings in Nordea” over the next 18 months. A couple of hours later at the Sampo investor event, the President and CEO Torbjörn Magnusson clarified that “significant” means “most”, ie “more than half” of Nordea’s current 15.9% holding.

Magnusson made it clear that the shares would not be selling very soon. He said Nordea’s stock is currently undervalued and the bank promises a big dividend later this year and an improvement in earnings next year. He also said he intends to continue as Chairman of the Board of Nordea.

Yet a couple of hours later, Chairman of the Board of Sampo Björn Wahlroos noted, however, that Nordea shares may in fact be, and even are likely to be, divested much faster than was announced this morning.

According to Wahlroos, the divestment must be made very carefully so as not to cause any hassle to the market and to avoid additional tax consequences for Sampo. However, this is a pot worth EUR 4 billion.

He said that Sampo has bought Nordea shares at a very variable price. Before the financial crisis, up to ten euros per share were paid for the shares, and just after the financial crisis, they were received from the share issue for less than two euros. On Wednesday, a Nordea share cost 7.5 euros.

With regard to taxation, Sampo must take into account, for example, that the taxation of dividends and capital gains received from Nordea will change if Sampo’s holding falls below 10% for a longer period.

Read more: Björn Wahlroos says that Sampo may divest Nordea much sooner than expected: “If we act recklessly, we can disrupt the market”

It was Whatever the schedule, it became clear that at some point Nordea would be divested because heavy regulation and low interest rates have made banking a bad business for Sampo.

As a result of the divestment, Sampo’s shareholders are likely to receive large additional dividends in the coming years.

The value of Nordea’s share capital is approximately EUR 4 billion, and the unwinding of the risk associated with Nordea’s ownership will release EUR 1.7 billion from the solvency capital. In addition to Nordea, Sampo’s sales list includes other smaller holdings in the financial sector.

Sampo intends to distribute the extra capital to its owners as it does not have large acquisitions in the binoculars. The company bought a majority stake in Hastings, a UK car insurance company, last autumn, but otherwise intends to make only small purchases that complement its existing businesses.

So Sampo is deliberately shrinking. Instead of investing the money it receives from Nordea itself, it returns it to its owners for investment. It is not to the liking of all investors. Not at least for those who have to pay dividend tax or have been happy to trust Sampo’s management to good investor confidence.

The value of Sampo’s share rose slightly in the morning but then returned to the level of the closing price on Tuesday. Sampo’s largest owner is the state-owned Solidium, which owns less than eight percent of the company.

Nordean after Sampo is an almost pure non-life insurance company. In addition to If, it owns less than half of Topdanmark in Denmark and the majority in Hastings in the UK. In addition, it owns life insurer Mandatum Life, which is not on the sales list, at least right now.

Sampo is becoming as smooth, reliable and unexpected as its President and CEO Torbjörn Magnusson.

Magnusson, who renovated If to great condition at the time, praised the flatness of the insurance business on Wednesday. “Nothing is as stable and sustainable an income stream as insurance coverage.”

Sampo promises to continue to improve the already excellent profitability of its insurance companies, which is measured by the combined ratio. Growth is promised organically through growth in premium income and margin. The result should improve by 4-6 percent per year.

American Elliott Management, which registered as a major owner of Sampo at the end of last year, became interested in Sampo precisely because it believes that Nordea, which is much less profitable than insurance, will reduce Sampo’s value.

According to Elliott’s calculations, giving up Nordea would release up to eight billion euros of hidden value.

It is Elliott who has demanded a clearer line from Sampo on his strategy and the timetable for divesting Nordea. On Wednesday, it got at least part of what it asked for.