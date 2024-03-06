HS Analysis | SAK changed its strategy

The unions are trying to achieve the greatest possible impact at the lowest possible cost, writes HS's political editor Robert Sundman in his analysis.

of the SAK members the trade unions' press conference on Wednesday saw a change in strategy.

The unions even told of two weeks of political strikeswhich stop freight traffic in ports and on tracks and cause significant damage fuel distribution.

Among others, the Association of Car and Transport Workers AKT, the Association of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL and the Industry Association are involved.

The strikes continue the series of labor struggles that began last fall, with which the unions have resisted Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's labor market policy and planned or already made cuts to social security.

The pattern has been easy to see. The actions have gradually expanded from walkouts lasting about an hour to strikes lasting a day, then a few days, and finally two weeks.

There where the participants of the February strikes were counted in the hundreds of thousands, we are now talking about a much smaller number.

The central organization of Finnish trade unions, SAK, estimated on Wednesday morning that around 7,000 wage earners would be affected by the strikes this time. Later announcements increase the number, but we are very far from the records.

The two-week strike subsidies would be quite an expense for the unions, if hundreds of thousands of wage earners were on strike. The unions can now be considered to be seeking the highest possible effectiveness with the smallest possible number of strikers in strategic locations.

The selected unions will stop the export, and the unions that were left out of the strike have promised to participate in the payment of subsidies.

Employers' organizations have remained in the background for the time being in the dispute between the government and the trade union movement.

As HS told in February, the goal of the SAK unions has been to cause companies to fear such great economic damage through strikes that the business world would eventually ask the government to put the brakes on. The unions think that the government would listen if the employers' organizations asked.

The economic effects of the two-week strikes are already significant. At the same time, however, unions do not want to lose sympathy. This time, the strikes will not, for example, stop public transport or close daycare centers. Chairman of JHL Håkan Ekström described on Wednesday that the strikes are now directed differently.

However, it is still unclear what the impact of labor disputes will be on everyday life. It is primarily due to the gas pumps.

The Finnish Industry Association estimates, that because of the strike, fuel may even run out even at gas stations and airports. An oil company Neste evaluates for HS more moderately, that the strike means disruptions to the distribution of fuel liquids. Fuel supplier Neot, on the other hand, said that he was still forming a picture of the situation.

Employer- and wage earner leaders will meet with the prime minister on Friday Petteri Orpoa (kok), who hopes that the organizations will negotiate together about the so-called labor market model.

In SAK unions, the meeting is not expected to resolve the situation. Orphan and Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) have limited the agenda of the meeting in public strictly to the labor market model, which they have already previously offered to organizations to negotiate with each other.

The previous discussions fell through before Christmas, because SAK left the table. It did not want to agree on a labor market model without also negotiating other working life projects at the same time. The government does not want to bring them to the table.

And time is running out. The consideration of the labor peace or strike legislation started in the parliament on Tuesday, the reform of local bargaining is in the opinion rounds and the government's proposal on the gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance has already been given.