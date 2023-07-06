HS Analysis | Rydman’s surprise choice as a minister did not make the government’s difficult start any easier

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) government has only been sitting for a little over two weeks.

The beginning has been exceptionally contentious.

The first crisis of the government, one of the fastest resignations of ministers in history and an “air-clearing” discussion of the rules of the game have been able to fit into the initial meeting.

No honeymoon was even expected from the government, because the government negotiations were long and difficult. It was already seen early on that the views of Rkp and basic Finns in particular were far from each other.

During the government negotiations The orphan said, that “if there won’t be a marriage of love, hopefully at least a marriage of common sense”. Economic policy was thought to unify enough.

However, hardly anyone guessed how quickly the government would face its first crisis. It came faster and worse than Orpo himself had prepared for.

On Thursday, Orpo again had to answer questions about the government’s internal relations and calm the situation down. How did the new government get into this situation?

Ministers Kaisa Juuso (ps), Sari Essayah (kd), Leena Meri (ps), Riikka Purra (ps), Vilhelm Junnila (ps) and Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) took the oath of office on June 20.

Junnila’s past emerges immediately

The events started to unfold immediately on the day of the appointment of the new government, June 20.

After becoming Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) the 2019 participation in the commemoration for the victims of the terrorist attack in Turku organized by the far-right National Patriotic Alliance came up from the past. Junnila’s Nazi-related jokes also came to light, which she apologized for in a Facebook post.

In a debate in Parliament, a member of parliament Kim Berg (sd) asked Prime Minister Orpo about Junnila’s actions, and in the end the opposition ended up submitting a motion of no confidence to the minister.

Green MP Hanna Holopainen according to Junnila, “connections with far-right movements are not a single injury, misunderstanding or bad humor, but frequent, systematic and comradely contact”.

In line with the usual opposition policy, the Greens’ motion of no confidence was also supported by Sdp, the Left Alliance and the centre.

Economy Minister Vilhelm Junnila barely commented on the situation to the media after the vote of confidence in parliament.

Anna-Maja Henriksson and Petteri Orpo talked before Vilhelm Junnila’s vote of confidence in the parliament on June 28. See also Cabinet runs away after Baudet's spy comment about minister Kaag

The government’s ranks split in the vote of confidence

The situation turned into an open government crisis when the parliament voted on Minister Junnila’s confidence.

According to HS information, the chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson would have liked Perussuomalaiset to have replaced Junnila with another economy minister. Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra did not agree to this but threatened that the government would fall if Junnila did not gain the trust of the parliament.

In the vote of confidence, Rkp kept its head. Some of its representatives voted no-confidence in Junnila, and some did not vote. None of them voted for confidence.

Since the opposition was not present in full numbers, Junnila survived the vote with dry feet.

Only a week after the appointment of the government, we saw a situation where one of the government’s parties did not trust one of the government’s ministers.

Vilhelm Junnila managed to gain the confidence of the parliament two days before his resignation.

Basic Finns Riikka Purra in the plenary hall of the parliament.

Junnila resigns, the atmosphere in the board does not improve

After the vote of confidence, the dispute remained. It wasn’t resolved at the end of the day, but the governing parties ended up disagreeing on Junnila.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra aptly described the situation to Ilta-Sanom as an open wound. Orpo commented in the middle of his first EU summit from Brussels that the wound must be healed.

Finally, Junnila said on Friday that she was resigning. He said “based on the continuation of the government and the reputation of Finland” that he sees that it is impossible for him to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way.

Multi inside the government certainly hoped that the resignation decision would have calmed down the situation within the government. However, the basic Finns were bitter about it.

“Basic Finns are ready to work for Finland. However, it cannot be done in the ways seen now,” Purra wrote on Twitter after Junnila’s resignation decision.

The politicians of the Basic Finns and the coalition harshly criticized Iltalehti’s editor

Over the weekend, the turmoil at the edge of politics continued on social media.

Fierce discussions took place, for example, with a member of parliament Juha Mäenpään (ps) about the removal of the music festival from Provinssi, the government’s participation in the Pride parade of gender and sexual minorities, and the word population change used by the Finnish ministers.

In addition, the Basic Finnish politicians in particular criticized the editor of Iltalehti in a personal way, who was wrote critically about the party.

The Finnish Association of Journalists described the activity to paint and demanded the governing parties to respect the freedom of the press.

Prime Minister Orpo later said he was worried about the criticism.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of Basic Finns Jani Mäkelä in turn said he understood politicians’ actions towards Iltalehti’s editor.

On Monday HS also reportsthat the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) has referred to the population exchange several times in his speeches in the plenary sessions of the parliament. The population exchange theory is an extreme right-wing conspiracy theory, according to which the white population in Western countries is deliberately subjugated into a minority and slowly replaced.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday that he was satisfied with the government’s discussion, which “corrected the dents”.

Basic Finns elected Wille Rydman, who defected from the coalition, as the new Minister of Economy

On Tuesday, the entire government cleaned the air in the State Council’s residence in Königstedt, Vantaa. Prime Minister Orpo boasted that he was satisfied with the discussion on the rules of the game.

However, on Wednesday Perussuomalaiset dropped a news bomb. A former member of the coalition and current member of parliament of Basic Finns was elected as the new Minister of Economy Will Rydman.

Rydman’s choice was a surprise. Originally, the plan was for Junnila to be a minister for the first two years of the government and a member of parliament Sakari Park (ps) the latter two.

After Junnila’s resignation, many believed that Puisto would immediately become a minister. However, he stayed with the original plan, according to the story of the basic Finns, of his own free will.

Economy Minister Wille Rydman took his oath of office on Thursday.

Orpo wants to keep the government together

Rydman’s ministry can be considered a thorn in the side of the coalition.

He has a cool relationship, to say the least, especially with Prime Minister Orpoo and the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkäsen (cook).

In the summer of 2022, Rydman had to resign from the coalition’s parliamentary group after several women told about his inappropriate behavior in the HS case. After this, Rydman has harshly criticized Orpo and Mykkä.

However, Prime Minister Orpo made it clear on Thursday that the other government parties do not intend to interfere with Rydman’s selection as a minister. According to Orpo, it would be completely exceptional and would lead to the fall of the government.

The government is held together by the fact that the coalition got the government program of its dreams as a result of the government negotiations. It would hardly bring similar adjustments and changes to the rules of working life into the program again.

Orpo also brought this up in his press conference on Thursday. According to him, “Finland cannot afford” the fall of the government. Orpo knows that the reign will be difficult.

“I am ready to bear all the responsibility that implementing the government program on this basis means.”

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) said at his press conference on Thursday that Finland cannot afford the fall of the government.

What next?

If Orpo’s line holds, and criticism from other government parties remains moderate, the situation may calm down as the July holiday season progresses.

Parliament is on summer break, so the opposition will only be able to really attack the government in September. In this case, new votes of confidence can again be organized in the parliament, and the government’s line of succession is not certain. Rkp’s Henriksson not on Thursday who took a stand on it in the interview with HSwill the party vote for Rydman’s confidence if the vote of confidence comes.

In autumn, the government should also get down to the actual substance of politics. In recent weeks, it hasn’t been dealt with practically at all, when the crises have been related to the actions of the ministers before they took office.

At the turn of August and September, the first touchstone related to the actual work of the board will be held, when the board meets to discuss the budget. There, the government was supposed to agree on next year’s budget.

It’s unlikely to be easy either.