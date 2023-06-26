HS Analysis | Russia’s time of turmoil never ended

The rebellion of the Wagner leader tells us that Russia is very similar to what it was in the 1990s.

I traveled on New Year’s Eve 1991 from Helsinki on the Repin train to St. Petersburg to welcome the new millennium. There were no smartphones, but I received a call from home delivery in Helsinki telling me the news. President Boris Yeltsin had announced his resignation and the prime minister had become acting president Vladimir Putin.

I got to brag about my knowledge to my neighbor. He was a 70-year-old Brit John Bellis Jones, who was on his way to St. Petersburg to visit his longtime female friend. Bellis Jones said that he learned Russian in the 1950s, when British military intelligence offered him a crash course in the language and then spent years listening to Soviet army radio traffic with headphones. In addition to language skills, the work had aroused interest: what the hell might really be happening there behind the Iron Curtain?

“Good thing,” Bellis Jones commented on my Putin news.

“Maybe they’re a little less on their knees now.”

Later I heard this we-are-not-on-our-knees line many times. The young, sober president with a KGB background was liked by many. I swear that the attitude of the border guards had improved when I returned from my trip to St. Petersburg back to Finland.

At that time, it had been a decade since the name had been used Smutnoje vremja or Smuta i.e. the time of chaos. Originally, the term referred to the temporary disintegration of Russia Iivana Julman in the period after, at the turn of the 16th and 17th centuries.

Russia in the 1990s had the same characteristics, as the state lost part of its monopoly on violence at that time. The liberalization of business activities in the last years of the Soviet Union initially made the criminal leagues that collected protection money flourish, but a new phase followed after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Yeltsin broke up the old intelligence services and reduced their staff. Those who left founded their own security companies and they took advantage of their relationships with their old colleagues. The companies of the richest businessmen, called oligarchs, founded their own security services and “analytical departments” appeared in the companies, which spied on both competitors and authorities. The security services of railways, customs, the tax office and state energy giants began to resemble small armies.

The security service FSO, which is responsible for the security of the state leadership, and the presidential security service SBP, which belongs to it, remained popular with Yeltsin. In the middle of the decade, the security service FSB, which emerged from the ruins of the KGB, received more resources again.

During the Soviet era the important task of the different security services was to spy on each other, but this competitive situation escalated. In Chechnya, the FSB and the military intelligence GRU, allied with different coup states, allegedly shot each other. In the first Chechen war, the forces of the Ministry of the Interior took the worst part.

The situation came to the attention of the general public at the latest on December 1, 1994. At that time, unidentified masked men visited the owner of the NTV channel Vladimir Gusinski attacked the security guards in the common yard of NTV and the Moscow city administration and forced the security guards to lie on their stomachs in the snow.

Gusinski alerted the Moscow militia’s anti-organized crime team to the scene. The police identified the vehicles of the masked men as vehicles of the presidential security service SBP and retreated. Gusinski alerted Moscow FSB agents to the scene, against whom the masked men opened fire. The FSB agents recognized the SBP agents and retreated.

The incident that started in the morning ended at ten in the evening with the withdrawal of the SBP troops. Most of the events were televised and because of Gusinski’s security guards, who were lying on their stomachs for the most time, the incident got a name in the public Safe and sound.

Putin’s in the first presidential term, even in Finland, people were quite generally satisfied with the order brought by the new president of Russia. Those who bet for the breakup of Russia admitted that they had lost, and the time of chaos was considered to be over.

The Russian administration apparently agreed. The five-day war with Georgia in 2008 raised fanatical patriotism in the country, which did not worry the authorities, on the contrary. Putin’s popularity increased and the number of participants in the November demonstrations of the extreme right, or Russian marches, increased with the media attention.

The attitude of the rulers towards the marches became more cautious only in 2014, when not only veterans who fought on the side of Russia but also defenders of Ukraine appeared as volunteers at the demonstrations of the nationalist right in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin was afraid of playing with fire.

Last since February of the year, such caution has been swept away. Ukrainian-oriented research group Molfarin according to the report, currently works in Russia Yevgeny Prigozhin in addition to Wagner led by 36 other private mercenary armies with a total of 40,000-50,000 fighters.

According to the report, a total of 25 groups are fighting in Ukraine, of which 12 are fighting only there. Wagner is the biggest of these, and only billionaires Gennady Timchenko and Oleg Deripaskan funded Redoubt reaches the same size class.

“The numbers associated with various informal armed formations are higher than ever,” researcher at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War Kateryna Stepanenko evaluate For The Kyiv Independent. Putin is fully committed to the recruitment of unofficial forces to avoid a general movement.”

Director of the Gulagu.net organization that helps Russian prisoners Vladimir Osetshkin in turn points out that these mercenary companies are not truly private.

“The government has created these units and they work in connection with the administration,” Osetshkin tells The Kyiv Independent.

Private mercenary companies have, at least in the past, been illegal in Russia, and there has reportedly not been a stormy parliamentary debate on the establishment of companies, let alone actions at home and abroad.

President Putin is a product of the turmoil of the 1990s. He has succeeded in creating a story in which Putin ends the period of chaos and leads Russia to a new rise.

Mercenary leader Prigozhin’s rebellion shows that Russia’s era of mayhem never ended, but was masked by Putin.