In addition to the rebel area of ​​Crimea and Donbass, Transnistria is also, in effect, a Russian base where soldiers train non-stop.

Russian the General Staff spoke in mid-March about the military exercise in Crimea in an interesting expression. Russian government magazine Rossiskaja Gazetan according to it, it was an artillery and offensive exercise of the “Landing Forces Novorossiysk Group”.

Novorossiys refers to the eight southern and eastern provinces of Ukraine, which many in Russia consider to be Russian for historical reasons.

Ukrainian armor crawled near the village of Lysytšansk in the Luhansk region on Wednesday.­

After the occupation of Crimea, Russia’s enthusiasm for connecting Novorossiya to the so-called homeland increased, but it quickly subsided after 2015. This idea is not completely dead, as the wording of the armed forces shows.

Couple the escalation of the war of words over eastern Ukraine over the past week and the alleged transfers of Russian troops have fueled speculation about the escalation of the seven-year war. Russia will not be able to organize a surprise similar to that in Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014, but the war can still expand with its own weight.

A Ukrainian soldier patrols the front line in the village of Pisky in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.­

War plans are ready on both sides, so one move easily leads to the next. If, for example, Russia wanted a war, it could seek to trick Ukrainians into firing their own shots at Mainila themselves. The main deterrent is the fear of the moped getting out of hand: the West is finding it increasingly difficult to follow the war from the sidelines without doing anything.

In the war “from Novorossiysk” Ukraine’s position would be weak.

In the east are Russia and the Donbass separatists it supports, in the south the occupied Crimea. In the west, the oldest so-called frozen conflict in post-Soviet Russia, or Transnistria, would be responsible for the siege ring.

Transnistria is a strip of two hundred kilometers long and twenty kilometers wide on the eastern bank of the Dniester River between Moldova and Ukraine. The population is just over half a million, and the largest populations are Russians, Moldovan Romanians, and Ukrainians. Their population shares are almost equal.

The Transnistrian Ministry of Defense published on its website a picture of the recent military exercises.­

Russia fought a short and victorious war against Moldova in the summer of 1992 over a region that had declared independence. As a result of the war, Transnistria became a kind of Soviet open-air museum, the independence of which has not been recognized by any state.

After the peace agreement, 500 Russian peacekeepers remained in the area. Balkan Insight magazine According to the report, Transnistria’s own armed forces range in size from 10,000 to 15,000, and there are 1,500 Russian soldiers in the region. Their main responsibilities include guarding the large stockpile of weapons and ammunition in Cobasna in the northern part of the region.

Rumors of the armed forces movements in Transnistria has moved somewhat in recent days. Balkan Insight I interviewed Moldovan military expert Rosian Vasiloin according to Russian forces in Transnistria have staged as many as seven different military exercises during the first week of April.

On the other hand, there is nothing exceptional about this: according to the same sources, a total of about a hundred exercises have been held each year.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin tried to find a solution to the Transnistrian conflict in its first term in 2003 and called on its old partner, who had begun his career in military intelligence; Dmitri Kozakin.

Kozak is currently responsible for the Kremlin’s policy towards Ukraine as Deputy Director of the Russian Presidential Administration. He commented on the situation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, saying that Russia may be “forced to defend its own citizens” in Donbass. Russia has issued hundreds of thousands of Russian passports to residents of the region.

Dmitri Kozakin the pen gave birth in 2003 to the so-called Kozak Memorandum, which proposed a loose federal structure for Moldova.

Moldova rejected the proposal. Regardless of Eastern or Westernism, Moldovan leaders have consistently demanded the return of Transnistria without reciprocity or concessions.

On Thursday, a Ukrainian soldier healed a trench near the town of Zolote in the Luhansk region. Zolote was one of the so-called withdrawal targets in the peace plan buried last year.­

The pro-Western president of Moldova elected in November Maia Sandu renewed the demand for Transnistria right at the beginning of its term. President of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselski condemned the demands on Thursday Sputnik news in an interview on “hawk attacks by Moldovan politicians”.

The Transnistrian peace massage virtually ended Romania’s NATO membership in 2004, and Moscow finally buried its proposals two years later. The U.S. missile defense base in Romania will not make concessions to Moscow any easier than before.

The former In the Soviet Union, Transnistria is perhaps best known for the Belyi Aist or Roof Stork brandy, whose main production site has at least been Tiraspol.

In addition to warfare and distillation, the area is a major producer of electricity, originally thanks to the giant dams of the Dniester. The largest energy producer today is the Russian Inter Rao gas and coal power plant. At one time, it was almost exclusively responsible for the electricity needs of the entire Soviet Socialist Republic of Moldova.

A Ukrainian soldier monitored the so-called Minsk ceasefire line in a trench near the village of Pisky in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.­

And the trade is worth it: electricity is still sold to Moldova, Romania and Ukraine.

Already during the Soviet era, electricity production also gave birth to one of the largest companies in the region, the Elektromaš Group, which produces electrical technology. Its employees were in November 2014 building To the east of Luhansk, a transformer to provide electricity to the rebel area directly from the Russian grid.