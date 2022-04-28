HS analysis Russia’s demands for gas have confused Europe – even experts disagree on what exactly is at stake

The bickering over payment arrangements for the gas trade is secondary, while at the same time the preparation of oil sanctions speaks of the EU’s exceptional unity, writes Jarno Hartikainen, HS’s financial journalist.

EU The crackdown on natural gas trade between Russia and Russia has escalated to the point where a disruption of Russia’s gas supplies to the EU in the coming months is a real possibility.

This is not the case with sanctions, as EU countries have failed to reach a consensus on them. Instead, a rather technical obstacle to the resumption of trade is the rather technical changes that Russia has called for in payment transactions, which the European Commission is now considers it a breach of sanctions.

Russia’s new requirements came into force in early April, but their effects only became apparent this week when the Russian state gas company Gazprom announced cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgariaas these countries did not comply with the new conditions.

Contrary to what has been misrepresented in many directions in recent days, Russia does not require European companies to pay for gas in rubles. Instead, Russia is urging companies to set up an account with Gazprombank, to which payments will be made in the old model in euros or dollars. Gazprombank converts the payments into rubles and forwards them to the state gas company Gazprom.

Requirement confused Europeans right away and still confuses. From the perspective of the customer companies, the change is comparable to Gazprom announcing a change in account number. For weeks now, the best experts in Europe have been wondering why the president Vladimir Putin issued a presidential order on such a small matter.

There is no single, widely shared explanation. Experts disagree with each other, and the range of explanations is wide: at one end, the movement is interpreted only as confusion, an attempt to keep the initiative in one’s own hands and the EU on its toes, as an improvised measure without a great strategy. At the other end, in the background, we see very sophisticated strategic thinking and, for example, efforts to guard against future sanctions.

All theories sound plausible in themselves, but they are not compatible with each other.

According to one interpretation, confusion is an end in itself, as it creates uncertainty in the market and raises the price of gas. Russia sees the end of European fossil exports coming to an end, so this would be an attempt to make the last funding.

More useful may be to look at what the Russian demand has brought about.

At least fragmentation and croaking. Using whoever “circumvents sanctions,” “pays in rubles,” and “jumps on Putin’s whistle”.

If this was not the goal of the Russian demand, then at least a welcome side effect it was.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has united EU countries in an unprecedented way, and this unity is a threat to Russia. Thus, with its demand, Russia struck a wedge between EU countries and urged countries concerned about their energy supply to react to its initiative.

However, it seems that Russia was playing with bigger bets than what its cards are enough for.

“ According to one interpretation, confusion in itself is an end in itself.

First of all the commission was cautiously in favor of russia’s request. Last week, the Commission released in the guidelines states that it seems that European gas buyers can pay for gas according to Russia’s new requirements without breaking sanctions.

Presumably, on the basis of this Commission guidance, Uniper, owned by Fortum, for example, stated that it considered the payment arrangement to be lawful.

In some places, however, the Commission’s guidance is shaky, and some Member States called for an unequivocal line. It came on Thursday, and now the Commission’s interpretation has turned strictly negative.

The reason is related to the details of the arrangement: The payment will not be recorded until it has been converted into rubles and posted to a ruble account in Russia. According to the Commission, this means in practice that the companies’ payments are held by the Central Bank of Russia in euros, as a kind of loan, before being converted into rubles. The central bank, on the other hand, is subject to Western sanctions, so the arrangement is interpreted by the Commission as anti-sanctioning.

In practice Russia can, if it wishes, solve the problem very simply: by changing the terms of the arrangement so that the payment is already recorded when the payment in euros is credited to Gazprombank’s account. So in the event that the issue is purely technical.

That is not the case. Russia tried to break the ranks of the EU and get individual governments and companies to react to its initiative. With its new policy, the Commission has ensured that the EU’s policy is coherent and has returned the ball to the Russian side: you are either backing down, changing the terms of payment, or looking at your card, cutting off gas from all over Europe.

“ It seems that Russia was playing with bigger bets than what its cards are enough for.

Size the gas trade package only underscores the unsustainable state of EU-Russia energy trade now.

Despite many demands, trade has not been disrupted. Now the outrage and accusations are directed at individual companies, but the responsibility for decisions lies with politicians.

It now appears that a historic line change is emerging. News from Germany says the country is no longer opposed to EU oil sanctions. Is it a coincidence that Gazprom announced the cut-off of gas supplies to Poland on the same day that Germany and Poland announced an agreement to secure oil supplies to a refinery key to Germany’s energy supply if oil imports from Russia were cut off via a pipeline?

Cutting off the oil trade would be an exceptional joint effort by the EU. Alongside this, bickering over the details of payment arrangements for gas trade is secondary.