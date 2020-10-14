The hopeful comments of the U.S. chief negotiator were acknowledged in Moscow rather mockingly.

Pekka Hakala­

The United States presidential Donald Trumpin the administration’s attempt to negotiate a New Start agreement restricting strategic nuclear weapons even newer seems to have failed. I did so despite being Trump’s special envoy Marshall Billingslea commented hopefully on Tuesday Washington time.

“We believe there is a consensus in principle at the highest level of our governments,” Billingslea said at an event at the Conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington, according to AFP.

Chief Negotiator Billingslea said he had canceled an Asian tour scheduled for early October to rush to Helsinki to meet with Russia’s chief negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkovia. This is because he “sensed” the Russian’m ready to reach an agreement.

The negotiator’s “feelings” apparently came from the Secretary-General of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushevin and Trump’s Security Advisor Robert O’Brien from a previous meeting in Geneva.

Billigsle and Ryabkov met in Helsinki on another Monday.

“Full of bullshit,” Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov commented on Billingslean’s speeches To the Kommersant newspaper late Tuesday night. “The United States is trying to explain its wish.”

Marshall Billingsle met with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö after the Helsinki talks on the second Monday.­

The United States and the Presidents of Russia Barack Obaman and Dmitry Medvedev The New Start, signed in 2010, limited the number of strategic core tips to 1,550 by 2018. The agreement expires in February, unless otherwise agreed.

The limitation is significant, at least when compared to the 6,000 core tips defined in the original Start Agreement. The President George Bush senior and Mikhail Gorbachev signed this Start I agreement in Moscow three weeks before the August 1991 coup attempt that led to the break-up of the Soviet Union.

The new Start Treaty is the only thing left of the Cold War arms control system. The United States said in February last year that it terminated the INF agreement, which restricted medium-range missiles, because Russia, according to Washington, violated the agreement with Novator-manufactured With 9M729 missiles.

Experts according to Trump wanted to get rid of the INF agreement mainly because of China. In Washington’s visions, China is the biggest threat to the future, and medium-range missiles fired from the ground would therefore be badly needed at U.S. bases in Southeast Asia.

China was also on Trump’s mind when he began proposing improvements to the New Start Agreement: the most important thing would be to get China involved in the agreement.

China’s nuclear arsenal is negligible in relation to Russian and US capacity, and Beijing is therefore not interested in the agreements. And Moscow wasn’t enthusiastic about Trump’s China projects at all.

Trump is seriously aiming for a renewed deal three weeks before the upcoming presidential election. So Billingslea has relaxed its demands to make a deal. Back in August, he vigorously called for China to join, now some sort of “framework agreement” would be enough to leave the door open for Beijing.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov’s rude comments between his lines say that the Kremlin has made its own election Joe Biden win the US presidential election.

According to Kommersant, the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin is clear: the agreement will not be opened but the old one will be continued. Biden’s position is known to be exactly the same.

Under the new Start agreement, presidents can extend the agreement for five years by mere mutual notice as long as one is made before the first day of February.

The President of the United States will take the oath of office on January 20, so there is 11 days to extend the agreement. After all, it will do well if the papers are ready.