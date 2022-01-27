HS analysis Russia was also found behind Burkina Faso’s new coup – How many games of crisis can Vladimir Putin play at the same time?

According to researchers, Russia is able to confuse the pack in West Africa with even small resources.

Russia, Russia, Russia. Now our eastern neighbor also seems to be in the background of the recent coup in Burkina Faso in West Africa.

Rebel soldiers captured the country’s president Roch Marc Christian Kaboren on Sunday. On Monday, he was said to have “divorced”. Kabore had time to win the election in 2015 and get an extension in 2020.

“Down France, long live Russia, ”shouted pro-military protesters on Tuesday in a demonstration in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

Russian flags waved during the demonstration and a Reuters reporter saw at least one French flag burning.

The coup is led by a 41-year-old Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, which was promoted last month to be in charge of security in the capital. The Daily Beast news site according to sources, he then twice asked the president to recruit mercenaries from the infamous Russian Wagner Group to help with the mission.

The background was the December attack by Islamists, which killed 49 soldiers and four civilians, as well as previous attacks, such as the June death toll of 160.

In six years, a total of about 1,500 people have died and almost 1.5 million have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the fighting.

Russian The Wagner Group is considered a semi-official part of the Russian armed forces and military intelligence. Its backbone is considered to be “Putin’s chef” Jevgeni Prigožinia.

Other achievements of Putin’s close associate include the establishment of a St. Petersburg trolley plant and licenses for gold fields in the Central African Republic.

This month, hundreds of Russian soldiers confirmed that Russia’s preferred president of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra received a sequel without interruption.

Wagner Group mercenaries have also worked in eastern Ukraine, for example, to support separatists and in Libya without the official presence of the Russian armed forces.

In Syria, soldiers were involved in an official military operation and videotaped what they were doing, among other things torture and the beheading of the man he had tortured. Similar atrocities have been reported, for example From Libya.

Damiba asked the president for help from the president in Burkina Faso, but the president refused, citing, for example, that The EU imposed sanctions Against the Wagner Group in December.

Damiba then decided to go into a coup.

Protesters carried pictures of Mali’s military leader Aissimi Gaita and Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who led the coup in Burkina Faso, on Tuesday in the country’s capital, Ouagadougou.

Damiballa is said to be close to the leading figure in the military coup in Mali Assimi Goitaan and the one who committed the coup in Guinea Mamady Doumbouyaan.

Russia was suspected of being the architect of the August coup in Mali, and the coup’s management team included some officers trained in Russia only a little earlier.

From the outset, demonstrations in support of the coup were also held in Mali, swearing in the name of Putin and Russia – just as in Burkina Faso.

For example According to The New York Times No Russian soldiers have been seen in Burkina Faso since the beginning of the week. Against this background, however, the situation may change rapidly.

Second the issue is Russia’s resources. They are large and, with the help of Wagner’s mercenaries, also versatile but not limitless.

Russia is known to have more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, and military exercises are underway in both the Baltic Sea and the Crimean peninsula and south of Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia has an agreement on military cooperation with a total of 28 African countries.

So far, it has followed with satisfaction that France has reduced its forces and, at the same time, its influence in several African countries. The President of France Emmanuel Macron has also stated that the country does not intend to conduct operations with Russian mercenaries.

This week, however, Macron once again said France’s priority in the region is the fight against Islamic terrorists. The country has also recruited other European countries for it. These Takuba special forces are cooperating with the joint G5 forces in the Sahel countries of West Africa.

In this situation, is Russia willing and able to seize Burkina Faso?

Tuesday Sent from Russia to train Central African Republic forces Alexander Ivanov said that if Russian military trainers are asked to practice in the armed forces of Burkina Faso, they will be able to operate effectively.

This would be an easy way to increase your influence. Instead, Russia is not just sending significant troops to Burkina Faso to fight jihadists.

“There are a couple of hundred Wagner mercenaries in Mali, and a maximum of a few hundred Russian Wagner soldiers would be sent to Burkina Faso,” said Russia-Africa Aanu Adeoye from the Chatham House think tank in London in a video interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

However, the humanitarian situation could deteriorate with the arrival of mercenaries.

“Wagner mercenaries have committed horrific human rights abuses and civilians have not been treated well by the Burkina Faso armed forces.”

Adeoyen according to the people in Mali, Guinea and now Burkina Faso have been quite favorable to the hijackers because the democratic regimes have not done enough against the jihadists and in favor of the security situation.

“It’s an expression of despair from the people.”

France’s help has not been enough either, which explains the anti-French sentiment. At the same time, France and the West African Economic Community have condemned the coups.

“Hijackers have little to turn to. And now they are trying to turn to Russia, ”Adoye estimates.

Also Leading researcher following sub-Saharan Africa From Catherine Black The Foreign Policy Institute notes that Russia does not necessarily need large resources in Burkina Faso.

“It is able to confuse the pack in West Africa with France and Western Europe, even with very small stakes.”