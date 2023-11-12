HS Analysis | Russia made the Finnish government think about encrypting critical map data

12.11. 19:57

The pressures to limit the openness of spatial data are growing in Finland.

The background is the tightening of the security policy situation in Europe. It is feared that Russia may use Finland’s open map material either in hybrid influence or in a possible open crisis.

The Prime Minister also shows concern about critical infrastructure Petteri Orpon (kok) in the government program.

The government program promises that the protection of critical infrastructure for society’s ability to function will be improved. Specifically, the program states that “open sharing of critical infrastructure data will be re-evaluated with national security considerations in mind.”

At issue is a difficult task. Publicity is a very important principle for Finnish society.

Transparency can be misused, in which case it can even become a threat to national security. On the other hand, openness is the backbone of the legitimacy or acceptability of a democratic society like Finland.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen The (kok) staff told HS that a concrete project on the reevaluation of public information about critical infrastructure is not yet underway, but “the matter has been talked about”.

Häkkänen said a week ago in his speech at the opening of the national defense course that the protection of critical infrastructure must be taken seriously no later than after the Balticconnector gas pipeline breaks.

“There are entities where citizens’ right to access information and participate is absolute,” Häkkänen said.

“However, there are issues and entities where the open sharing of information related to critical infrastructure serves hostile actors rather than Finns. I would like to see this change.”

HS later asked Häkkänen for concrete examples of objects whose data sharing he would like to change, but he did not respond to the request for comment.

Critical The most central agency for infrastructure-related spatial information is the Land Survey, which maintains Finland’s basic atlas.

However, other authorities also have important location data, such as Traficom, the Norwegian Railway Agency and the Finnish Environment Agency. Each of them is responsible for their own information.

Map data from the Land Surveying Institute are open data. This means that it does not charge for access to its data. Data can be fairly freely downloaded from the institution’s services and used, for example, in business activities.

There are several different map levels in the map service of the Land Surveying Institute. Above in the picture is the terrain map base and below is the so-called slope shade. Both pictures are from the same place in the center of Helsinki.

The transparency of map data is based on the Publicity Act. Its starting point is that the information is open, unless it is classified as confidential based on some other law.

For example, the Area Control Act has defined protected areas, about which no open information can be obtained. The Land Surveying Institute admits that it has been discussed with the Defense Forces in particular and its wishes have been listened to with a sensitive ear.

Worry critical infrastructure can also be seen elsewhere in the state administration.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Finance established a working group to make a national risk assessment of spatial data. As part of this work, risks related to the sharing of information from critical infrastructure will also be assessed.

Making a national risk assessment of location information is not a result of the government program being recorded, but the initiative for it came from the Security Committee, which assists the Government in broad overall security matters.

The setting up of the working group was based on the worrying observations about the large number of inquiries about public location and situation information.

The decision to set up the group reminds us of the so-called accumulation effect, which occurs when information is obtained from several information systems. In this case, by combining information obtained from different sources, new datasets can be obtained, which may involve risks.

The risk assessment working group aims to answer, among other things, the question of which information is essential in terms of national security and national defense.

One the basic problem is how to protect public information that is critical to the functioning of society.

For this reason, the risk assessment working group considered, among other things, how large materials could be distributed in a more controlled manner than at present.

Would it be possible, for example, to hand over open information so that it would not take place in an open interface but in a controlled manner. In this case, it would be known more precisely which materials have been distributed and to whom.

In this way, it would be possible to assess possible risks, even if the final destination of the disclosed data is not necessarily known.

The term of office of the working group ends at the end of March. Its final report is primarily a risk assessment, but if necessary, it has been given the task of also proposing changes to the current laws.

It is easy to guess that the risk assessment will be an important background document if and when the government starts preparing to intervene in the transparency of critical infrastructure.

It can be done justifiably also ask if we are moving too late now. The spirit of the bottle has already escaped, and there is no way to get it back into the bottle.

As one expert interviewed by HS put it:

“If at some point the material has been opened as open data on the internet, it becomes impossible to take it out in that second. One way or another, it will live on in the internet’s cancers.”