HS analysis Rotterdam will soon be storing industrial emissions on the seabed, which may explain why the state’s giant is exporting its billion-dollar project to the Netherlands instead of Finland.

Many factors are in favor of Neste’s refinery investment in Rotterdam, and help to solve the emissions problem is not the least of them, writes Jarno Hartikainen, HS’s financial journalist.

Fuel refiner Neste’s much-anticipated largest investment in Porvoo is probably going from Finland to the mouth. Instead, a billion-dollar investment is likely to be made in Rotterdam.

Kauppalehti said on Wednesday, without naming its sources, that the investment in Rotterdam would be about 500 million cheaper for the company than the investment in Porvoo. According to HS sources, the amount is in the right direction. The gap in Rotterdam’s favor has only widened as Neste’s calculations and estimates have progressed.

Neste commented that a final decision on the investment has not yet been made.

“No decision has been made. The schedule is still H1’s [ensimmäisen vuosipuoliskon] during the location decision and at the end of the year / beginning of next year the investment decision, ”the company’s communications director Susanna Sieppi said via text message.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) appears to have already accepted the loss, although it emphasizes that the company has not announced its final decision.

“Of course, this is disappointing, of course,” Lintilä said.

The Finnish state owns about 36 percent of Neste.

According to Lintilä, Finland needs to analyze what it can do better in the future and what reasons influenced Neste’s solution if it chooses the Netherlands.

Let’s analyze then.

From the very beginning, the state administration has been aware that competition against Rotterdam is difficult, almost desperate. A variety of carrots have been developed for Neste, from innovation subsidies to energy subsidies, but they have a hard time closing the gap of hundreds of millions of euros.

Rotterdam’s main strength is its location. One of the largest ports in the world is a hub for global freight flows.

This is critical for a renewable fuel refinery: Neste produces renewable diesel and aviation fuel from frying fats and other waste oils, and 60 percent of the raw material used in Europe is imported here from elsewhere, mainly China and the rest of Asia. Correspondingly, the most important markets for the products are in Central Europe and the United States, where there is also a shorter boat trip from Rotterdam than from Porvoo.

In addition, Neste wants to expand its business by supplying renewable raw materials to the plastics and chemical industries. In Rotterdam, customers would be close.

In November, Neste announced that it would acquire the Bunge Loders Croklaan refinery next door to its own Rotterdam refinery. It significantly increases Neste’s raw material pretreatment capacity. This also indicates that the investment decision could be passing Porvoo by the mouth.

In addition Rotterdam has one asset related to Neste’s climate goals.

Last spring, Neste announced that it aims to be carbon neutral by 2035. The company’s operations do not therefore cause net greenhouse gas emissions that heat the climate. Emissions are driven as close to zero as possible and the remaining emissions are offset by other measures. The carbon neutrality target covers direct emissions from the company’s refineries as well as emissions from the production of energy purchased by the company.

The goal was taken deep into Neste’s internal decision-making. In July, the company updated its investment criteria to include a climate impact assessment of each investment project. The policy also increased the weight given to greenhouse gas emissions in strategic long-term decisions.

In such as the construction of a new refinery.

Refineries, including biorefineries, are major sources of emissions. The total CO2 emissions of Neste’s refineries last year were 2.1 million tonnes. These emissions should be eliminated in less than 15 years. For an industrial company, it is a short time.

Thus, when considering the construction of a new refinery, Neste will at the same time have to consider how it will solve the refinery’s emission problem.

In Rotterdam is to provide a solution to this.

A huge carbon capture and storage project is underway in the port area of ​​the city, Porthos. Its purpose is to collect emissions from heavy industry in the port area, transport them by underground pipeline to the sea and store them in a depleted gas source at the bottom of the North Sea.

Behind the project are the large oil company Shell and Exxon Mobil, among others, but they cannot afford the pipeline for their own use. The business logic of the project is precisely that the pipeline will become a common infrastructure in the port area, and any company in the area can enter into an agreement to exploit it. In this way, carbon capture becomes cheaper for an individual company than in a model where each company builds its system from start to finish.

The project is significant on a European scale. The EU promises to cover one-fifth of the project’s € 500 million cost.

The planned carbon dioxide pipeline would pass right past the Maasvlakten headland. Neste’s Rotterdam refinery is also located there.

The preparation of the project is quite advanced and the final investment decision should be made next year. The system would be operational in 2024.

It is not known what weight Neste’s own calculations give to the Rotterdam CCS project, but it is clear that this is one competitive advantage in favor of Rotterdam. There is no similar infrastructure in Porvoo.

When Neste will announce its investment decision in due course, it will certainly start a lively political debate in Finland.

It is asked if corporate governance could have done more. We ask what Finland’s competitiveness is.

It also provides an opportunity to reflect on what competitiveness is in the 2020s. It’s skills, lower wage costs, lower taxes, those traditional things. But perhaps it is also something new: infrastructure that helps companies solve their climate problems.