Robin Packalen’s world conquest has been planned for years, but the project ran into serious difficulties: The international music business has been paralyzed, says ex-manager

The coronavirus pandemic has made the journey of musicians seeking international markets much more difficult than planned. This has been stated in Finland by Robin Packale, whose world conquest project has made many things new. The company responsible for the project’s cooperation with Robin ended this autumn.

Juuso Määttänen HS