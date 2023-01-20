HS Analysis | Robin Packalen’s song is a merciless disappointment, but fortunately UMK offers a wonderful surprise this year as well

Finn The UMK drug is at its peak again. The absolute best thing is to notice how well New Music Competition has succeeded in its facelift in the 2020s.

Gone are the grim days when Saara Aalto and Darude released three songs within three weeks, after which the public could vote for the best of the songs.

The years before Aalto and Darude’s participation are also sad to remember. It was difficult to find suitable songs for the competition, and famous artists toured the competition from far away. Even the thought of a UMK song reaching the top of the charts in Finland would have seemed impossible.

Change started Erika from Vikman in 2020. Since then there has been Blind Channel, Evening, Bess and so on. Even this year, it’s easy to see that some have participated in UMK precisely because the competition is an excellent way to get on the radio, on Spotify playlists and thereby become a domestic hit.

You don’t even want to go to Eurovision with all the songs. There is nothing wrong with this. It is gratifying that, thanks to UMK, interesting new songs are popping up on the Finnish charts right from the beginning of the year. This year too, the competition manages to offer several entertaining songs.

For the past couple of years, the repeated phrase when writing about UMK is the increase in the level of songs, but the same must be said again. The overall quality is again higher than last year.

The following are reviews of all UMK finalists. The winner will be decided in the live broadcast on February 25 based on the public votes and the points given by the international judges.

Keira – No Business on the Dancefloor

Keira participated in The Voice of Finland last year.

Like HS music editor Ilkka Mattila wrote last year, The classic rule of Eurovision is that the previous year’s success fuels the next year’s inspiration. Because last year you saw the winning Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra Stephanie-the most memorable part of the song was the flute solo, of course one UMK song has to have a decent flute playing.

Unfortunately, it’s the flute part that creates Keiran No Business on the Dancefloor -song has the impression of such a generic Eurovision song that it starts to get annoying. Such ethno-spiritual dance stunts have been heard for years at Eurovision, usually with a scantily clad singer and muscular background dancers. Finland has never succeeded in this genre of skabas. Teemu Brunilan and Axel Ehnström I would have hoped for more originality from songwriters of this caliber.

The debut single of the youngest participant of the competition is still not a bad performance by any means. It’s a go-go and steady dance song that will keep playing in your head. Keira’s voice is pleasant, and there is potential for a good stage show, as long as things are kept simple. Next time, the embarrassing Harry Potter references could be omitted from the lyrics.

Benjamin – Take care of me

Benjamin changed his singing language to Finnish in the 2010s.

A couple has been targeting the domestic market with Finnish-language music for the past year Benjamin pleasantly surprising Take care of me – song.

The song’s theme is so obvious that it wouldn’t need to be underlined in the announcement. Atso Soivion and Iivari Suosalon the message of the song made with is that “even a strong man can sing about surrendering to another”. Benjamin already served similar empowerment music with his release last summer Gaywith his song. The singer, who spoke openly about his homosexuality since 2021, has clearly found a role that suits him as an artist as well.

Take care of me represents this year’s UMK style in that the song is toasted hard. In the chorus, the tempo already accelerates to such a level that you can’t wait with interest to see how the vocal performance will turn out in the live broadcast. About the songs that go Take care of me belongs to this year’s UMK best, and it’s easy to see that it can lead to one of the biggest hits of Benjamin’s career so far.

This is hardly what you want for the Eurovision Song Contest, but typically for a Eurovision song, the song has a suitably simple hook. The shouts of “Hoida mut” are catchy and timed in the chorus just right.

Robin Packalen – Girls Like You

Robin’s participation in UMK has been awaited for many years.

When wanted for Eurovision for years by Robin Packalen participation in UMK was certain, a discussion began among viusu fans, fearing the worst. What if, after all the anticipation, Robin’s UMK song is a disappointment? The English-language songs of the artist, who went wild with his Finnish-language pop hits, have so far left me cold, but I guess now UMK has saved a perfect hit?

Unfortunately not. Girls Like You is a merciless disappointment and perhaps the most boring performance of this entire UMK year. “For the sake of Satan”, the song described by Robin himself does not light up at any point. Joonas Parkkonen and by Zoë Moss the song made with represents Harry Styles or The Weeknd -spirited club pop, which at best is perfect early evening feel-good music and at worst suitable as a customer service waiting song. Now we lean towards the latter.

What bothers me the most about the song is that it has a little bit of everything. There are “auuuu” shouts and unnecessary sound effects, but the overall picture is mostly confused. At the same time, the melody is indifferent and the lyrics are boring even by the standards of verse songs. The whole time you wait for the song to start properly, and it doesn’t.

Robin still has a good chance of winning UMK with his popularity. A good stage show can save a lot. However, the reception of the song on Spotify has remained muted so far.

Lxandra – Something to Lose

Lxandra has also received recognition outside of Finland.

The only one ballad this year to UMK is offered by one who has garnered international attention Alexandra. Something to Lose differs in its genre, and as a vocal performance, the song is superior compared to the others. Lauded for her voice throughout her career, Lxandra deserves to be praised again. The soft voice is a pleasure to listen to, despite the little annoying mannerisms.

Amy Kuney and By Belinda Huang done with as well Minna Koiviston the song finished with is still a sad traditional Eurovision song in composition. It doesn’t stand out as an exceptional performance in its genre, and the song as a whole has the same problem as Robin. When the song should explode in the chorus, it just doesn’t happen. In the end, you will feel a little dull.

In terms of lyrics, the song doesn’t manage to stand out at all in the same way as last year’s Oliveira’s ballad Thank God I’m an Atheist. Despite the weaknesses, Lxandra’s song is such a successful performance that it would certainly do well in Eurovision.

Wrapper – Cha Cha Cha

The wrapper was unknown to the general public before UMK.

Mass charmer was already palpable before the song was even released. Maybe exaggerating a bit Wrapper was completely unknown as a name to 99 percent of the UMK audience when the participants were announced last week. Something about the pot-haired artist immediately aroused the interest of Viusu fans. Maybe it was the name, maybe it was the style, maybe it was the previous songs. Already days before Cha Cha Chan the release was awaited with excitement, heaven forbid what comes from it.

The best part is that Aleksi Nurmen and Johannes Naukkarinen the song made with manages to live up to expectations. Cha Cha Cha is the most memorable, original and successful of this year’s UMK songs. It’s not hard to see that inspiration has been heavily sought from the metalcore band Electric Callboy, who aspired to be Germany’s Eurovision representative last year, and especially from the song We Got the Movesbut when borrowing is done well, it becomes art.

Cha Cha Cha is a suitably mixed-up combination of rap, pop, rock and electronic music, which starts with straight-up violent banging and turns into traditional pop in one fell swoop at the C part. Submit this to Eurovision. Success is completely dependent on the stage show. If the show wrestling theme that dominates the music video can also be harnessed to the stage performance, anything is possible.

In Finland, the mass craze led to the fact that the popularity immediately exploded: the song was streamed almost 150,000 times on the first day. That’s more than twice as much as Bessin Ram pam pam on its debut day.

Hot – Overwhelming

Kuumaa is nominated in three categories at the Emma gala.

Nossöpoppi is currently a staple of Finnish chart music. Kuumaan, Younghearted and Ida Paulin mixed Kalle Lindroth authors like publish songs at a steady pace, the tempo of which does not speed up too much at any point, but which are still not boring slovaries. Of course, the lyrics sing about young love, or anything else.

That’s why it’s not a big surprise that Kuumaa follows in Younghearted’s footsteps to UMK, but does it with a significantly better song. Overpowered-besides the band itself, there is a producer behind the song Jonas Olssonwhich was doing last year Ram bam bam – a huge hit. The words are by the band’s soloist Johannes Brotherus handwriting.

Like Robin’s song Overpowered relies on interjections in his song, but here they work much better. Mood like Olavi Uusivirtan in a song, even a very good one. In the superior it’s easy to see the potential to be a year-long radio hit.

Portion Boys – We look at the same sky

Portion Boys has made Finnish party people wild with, among other things, the song Vauhti kiihtyy.

Butter boys. It is difficult to say anything reasonable about Portion Boys’ UMK song, which belongs to the number one chain of party bands in Finland, because the song itself has nothing to do with reasonableness. In a tender way, it reminds me of the times when, for example, a party duo called Pää-äijät participated in UMK with a song Champagne heaven.

Back in 2016, Portion Boys could have been a viable option for Finland’s Eurovision representative with their completely exaggerated nationalistic “na na na na” madness. Now I wonder why it was necessary to include this in UMK. Wouldn’t small changes in the lyrics and a place as the official race song of next spring’s World Cup be a good option?

The cliche “let’s mention all European countries” tune as the song’s lyrics is the most disgusting part of the song and not even remotely funny. Ambiguous sculpting of the “hills of the Acropolis” is already bothersome. In the chorus, the band finds itself. “Do you remember Kimi Räikkönen (Yes) / It won formula one (Yes)” is an infuriating rhyme in its stupidity, so perfect Portion Boys. This has nothing to do with Eurovision, but I’ll be surprised if the drunk party crowd doesn’t party at this pace at the spring après ski party.