HS Analysis | Rkp’s decision not to nominate a presidential candidate arouses resentment within the party

Rkp does not present its own candidate in the presidential elections. I saw the party announced September 7th. The matter had been decided a moment earlier at the meeting of the party board.

“Several liberal candidates have already announced their candidacy, and Rkp does not want to contribute to further fragmentation of the liberal field”, chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson said in the release.

However, Henriksson emphasized that Rkp intends to “actively participate in the political discussion about the future of Finland”.

Rkp’s announcement about skipping the presidential election received relatively little news attention. However, inside the party there was and still is. For many, the decision to skip the election was a mistake. In their opinion, the party should try to profile itself in every election.

Some Rkp members wonder how the decision on the presidential candidate was made in passing. The issue should have been discussed within the party throughout the summer, but it was constantly postponed. The reason was, of course, that racism was bubbling within the government and Rkp wondered if it could continue in the government at all.

In the end, the presidential candidate was only discussed at that one party council meeting in September. The decision had not been extensively reasoned or prepared before the meeting. At the meeting, it was only decided based on the chairman’s proposal – unanimously, however – that no candidate would be nominated.

This is how a historic decision was made in the party. After all, Rkp has usually always had its own presidential candidate.

In the 2018 elections, the candidate was Nils Torvaldsin 2012 Eva Biaudet, year 2006 Henrik Lax and in 2000 and 1994 Elisabeth Rehn. The success of Rkp’s candidate has generally been modest – except, of course, for Elisabeth Rehn, who made it to the second round of the election in 1994 Martti Ahtisaaren with.

The last time Rkp did not have its own candidate was in the 1988 presidential election. In that situation, there are some points of convergence with the present.

Harri Holker’s The birth of the (kok) government in 1987 was preceded by the so-called safe deposit agreement, in which the chairman of the coalition Ilkka Suominenthe center Paavo Väyrynen and Rkp Christopher Taxell agreed to establish a bourgeois government after the elections.

When the president Mauno Koivisto got a hint about the deal, he ranted Harri Holker’s (kok) of the government, in which Sdp was involved instead of the center. At the time of the 1988 presidential election, the wounds from the safe deposit box agreement were still open and Rkp was apparently careful not to irritate Mauno Koivisto any more.

The Rkp’s procrastination during last summer’s racism scandal especially irritated the government partner basic Finns – but also in the coalition, the Rkp’s patience began to run out in late summer. The party does not seem to know how to decide whether it will remain in the government or not. This perhaps encouraged the fact that Rkp now drives with switched off lanterns.

In the 1988 presidential election, male electors were still elected. There were Rkp politicians as elector candidates for the three main candidates, Paavo Väyrynen, Harri Holker and Mauno Koivisto.

Kalevi Sorsa (right, left), Paavo Väyrynen (center), Christoffer Taxell (r) and Ilkka Suominen (right) in 1987.

To the same as in the 2024 presidential election, the votes of Rkp members will be divided between several different candidates. Some of the votes will certainly go to the coalition To Alexander Stubbpart of the center To Olli Rehn and the greens Pekka Haavisto.

Before the 1988 presidential elections, the decision not to nominate a candidate was made by Rkp chairman Christoffer Taxell at a meeting of the party’s central board in the summer of 1987. At the meeting, Taxell’s proposal met with strong opposition, but in the end the chairman’s position was passed.

Like Taxelli, the chairperson Anna-Maja Henriksson also pushed through the decision, although many representatives of Rkp disagreed. The most special thing here is that few people seem to know what is the real reason behind Henriksson’s decision.

“I can only speculate,” says the Rkp source.

Well, let’s speculate.

The most logical The presidential candidate in the presidential election would of course have been the party chair Anna-Maja Henriksson. He just obviously didn’t want to be a candidate once and for all.

The real reasons can only be guessed, but in the opinion of Rkp members, the fact that Henriksson seems to be quite out of touch with the spring parliamentary elections, government negotiations and racism may have had an effect on the matter. The presidential candidacy was not necessarily attractive at this stage.

Secondly, Henriksson has never been profiled in foreign and security policy. He could have been rattling around in the election exams, which deal only with these issues related to the duties of the president.

MEP Nils Torvalds received 1.5 percent support in the last presidential election, which is clearly below Rkp’s parliamentary election support. If Henriksson’s election result had fallen even below this, it would have been a severe blow to his credibility.

Talks about changing the party leader would have added more water to their mill.

Anna-Maja Henriksson received the portfolio of Minister of Education in Petteri Orpo’s government, which has been a long-time dream of Rkp. If Henriksson stepped down as chairman next summer, he would also have to leave this dream portfolio to his successor.

Anders Adlercreutz, Minister of Europe and Ownership.

Rkp is at the moment pretty much internally scattered. The relations between the conservative Rkp members of Ostrobothnia and the liberals of the south are cool. Henriksson might have feared that the election of a presidential candidate would have split the party even further.

If the candidate had been chosen as the minister for Europe and ownership guidance Anders Adlercreutz, who is a liberal from Uusimaa, it would have annoyed the people of Ostrobothnia. On the other hand, if the candidate had been a Member of Parliament Joakim Strand From the Vaasa electoral district, it would have angered the southern liberals.

Henriksson could also have thought that Rkp’s presidential candidate would have been promoted to the next chairman. Henriksson did not necessarily want to allow this opportunity to either of his most likely successors, i.e. Adlercreutz or Strand.

MPs Joakim Strand and Anna-Maja Henriksson pictured in the parliament in 2016.

The strangest The Rkp’s decision not to nominate a presidential candidate is that at the same time it could have received “free” publicity for its number one candidate in the European elections.

The 2018 presidential candidacy probably helped Nils Torvalds pass the next year’s European elections. This time, the European elections are even closer, as they will be held immediately after the presidential elections in June 2024.

According to rumors, Helsinki MP Eva Biaudet might be running for office in the European elections. If Biaudet leaves, the presidential candidacy would certainly have overtaken him in passing.

However, Henriksson might have been worried that Biaudet’s choice as a presidential candidate could have been interpreted as a provocation among basic Finns. After all, Biaudet was the loudest in opposing Rkp’s entry into the government with basic Finns.

One way or another. In the coming months, Rkp will have an “active political discussion about the future of Finland” mostly among themselves in the stands of the presidential election.