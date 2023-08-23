HS Analysis | Rkp forcibly builds an explanation for staying in the government

Since the Rkp does not get the apologies it wants from basic Finns, the party has to justify continuing in the government with a statement of racism, political editor Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis.

Rkp to build an explanation for the continuation of government cooperation from the equality notice being prepared.

Chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson and other MPs of the party still not pledging their support to the ministers of basic Finns in the possible confidence votes at the beginning of September.

Jahkailu is extraordinary, but there is a simple reason for it: in the Rkp’s story, the content of the communique is absolutely decisive for the continuation of the government. Therefore, it would not be consistent to promise support before the communication is completed.

Rkp’s representatives repeat the importance of the communication both in background discussions and in public speeches.

For example, the vice-chairman of the party, the minister of sports, sports and youth Sandra Bergqvist tells HS that the communication “can be a new beginning for the government, from which we will move forward together”.

Government decided to give the parliament a communication on equality, equality and non-discrimination after a public uproar arose in the summer, especially over the writings of basic Finnish politicians.

In the communication, the government intends to commit to resisting racism through various means.

Other government parties do not consider the announcement as big a deal as Rkp. The opposition parties Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance are watching again that the communication is empty talk, if the ministers of fundamental Finns do not convincingly resign from their old writings.

However, the announcement is the only straw for Rkp.

Minor party drove himself into a difficult gap in the summer by making apologies to basic Finns From Riikka Purra and From Wille Rydman.

Rkp expressed at the beginning of July, that his trust in Purraa was shaken when he did not apologize for his 2019 blog post. There Purra wrote about “unrecognizable black verses”, which he recognizes as “people only because they usually drag small people behind them”.

In the end of July Henriksson hoped againthat Minister of Economy Rydman would have apologized for his old racist private messages.

At their August party meeting at the latest, Perussuomalaiset made it clear that no more apologies would be forthcoming.

Basic Finns require the Rkp to stop making demands and support all government ministers, if the Rkp wants government cooperation to continue.

“ The Center wants the Basic Finns to actually have to bear the responsibility.

Is of course, it is theoretically possible that the Rkp would withdraw its support from basic Finns and the government in the confidence votes at the beginning of September. At the moment, that seems unlikely.

If Rkp had wanted to overthrow the government, it would have agreed to the opposition’s demand to suspend the parliamentary session in July and voted no confidence in Purra. It would be surprising for the government to blame the unsatisfactory content of the jointly prepared communication.

Rkp wants the communication to be a way to honorably leave the racism debate behind and start implementing the government’s program. Notification may seem like a forced method, but there is nothing better for Rkp right now.

In the biggest ones even the opposition parties don’t have any great desire to succeed in overthrowing the government, at least not yet. The center Annika Saarikko even flashed supporting the government in the vote of confidence related to equality communication.

The center wants the Basic Finns to actually have to bear responsibility and answer repeated questions about the price of gasoline.

Sdp will certainly vote no confidence in the government and possibly in individual ministers of basic Finns. Even so, the Sdp thinks that the realization of the right-wing government’s controversial cuts and working life reforms could increase the party’s support.

The racism debate that dominated Finnish politics during the summer may die down after the beginning of September.

Read more: Rkp’s Henriksson still does not promise to support the ministers of basic Finns in a possible vote

Read more: Mäkelä and Purra criticized the Rkp and the media: “Basic Finns were treated like cheap sausage”

Read more: The center is flashing support to the government in order to stand out from the rest of the opposition

Read more: The rest of the opposition rejects Saariko’s proposal to support the government in a vote of confidence

Read more: Former chairman of Rkp: Henriksson and Orpo were too naive