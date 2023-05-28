HS Analysis | Rkp forced Purra to back down with its “milking”, but it is still tight

The formation of a government now seems very likely, writes HS’s political reporter Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Board negotiations so far the most eventful week culminated on Saturday in crisis day. It settled four parties agree of the main points of the government program’s immigration and climate policy entries.

Petteri Orpon the formation of a right-wing government in June now seems very likely. Even on Saturday, Orpon’s heart rate could rise for a moment, because Rkp and Perussuomalaiset played with high stakes in public.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra first announced that if the basic papers drawn up in the immigration and climate groups are not suitable for the Rkp, the negotiations with this composition will end. However, the Rkp’s parliamentary group that met on Saturday still decided to demand changes.

Purra backed down from its ultimatum and accepted some of the changes required by the Rkp. The minority party is certainly satisfied with that.

Very the Rkp still did not reach a big negotiation victory with its crisis resolution operation.

Helsingin Sanomat’s sources according to the immigration registrations, there were mainly minor clarifications, according to which extortions must be carried out taking into account the marginal conditions of the constitution, respecting the ban on the return of asylum seekers or safeguarding the rights of children.

Basic Finns have already had to significantly relax their demands in the past: for example, the income limit for work-related immigration is raised to only 1,600 euros instead of the 2,500–3,000 demanded by basic Finns. Still, it is precisely the Rkp that is hurting in the public eye.

After the agreement, Purra came to tell reporters at Säätytalo that practically none of the planned immigration extortions were abandoned on Saturday. Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson did not arrive to comment on the agreement at all. Afterwards, he said that this was because he had passed out after not eating for almost the whole long day.

Henriksson said after the election that Rkp will not join a “government that makes basic Finnish politics”. Now it seems certain that at least the immigration policy of the future government can be characterized as fundamentally Finnish. Extortion is coming to both humanitarian and work-related immigration, even though the Basic Finns will not get through almost all of their goals.

Representatives of the liberal wing of the Rkp parliamentary group, such as by Eva Biaudetit can be difficult to stand behind the government program.

Bite described Rkp’s activity on Saturday as “milking”. Most likely, the Rkp’s goal was no longer to push through significant changes, but to show that the Basic Finns are not able to dictate the steps forward in government negotiations.

From the beginning of the week, Purra sneaked into the scene by insisting that nothing else be negotiated before the immigration and climate guidelines are agreed upon. For him, Saturday’s small loss of prestige is hardly a problem, because the negotiations proceeded as Purra demanded.

Rkp used a lot of political leeway for its milking. It knows that it cannot constantly crisis the negotiations. Another option for the party would have been to save its contributions and emphasize in public how much the Basic Finns have had to be flexible in their demands.

The government For Orpo’s coalition, the immigration and climate agreements are fine, even though the liberal wing of the party may have a problem with them. Orpo now shows himself in public mainly as a father figure who mediates other people’s disputes.

“I’m sure everyone is a little sad. But that’s how it is when you have to make compromises”, he described in his comments to the media.

Despite the bumps of the past week, the government’s program is emerging according to Orpo’s plans. Managing the board will hardly be easy if either Rkp or Perusfuomalaiset constantly feel that they are under pressure.