HS Analysis | Richard Sackler is the man behind the opioid crisis, and now the writers of two TV series are trying to explain what motivated him

Dopesick and Painkiller are drama series about the opioid crisis that has killed nearly a million Americans. How can a tragedy of this scale be handled through art, asks Jussi Ahlroth, HS's culture editor. Can art influence?

The opioid crisis is personified by Purdue Pharma's Richard Sackler (center). He is played in the Painkiller series by Matthew Broderick (left) and in the Dopesick series by Michael Stuhlbarg (right)