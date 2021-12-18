HS analysis Restaurants and events may soon close even for those vaccinated – Kiuru and THL statements anticipate political storm

Suspending the use of the coronary passport is almost the only tool that is quickly available to the government. Its effects would be great and would inevitably cause turmoil, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen.

Also The lives of vaccinated Finns may be significantly reduced in the coming weeks. It became clear to the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) and the Director General of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahaudan statements on Saturday.

Kiuru said, that the introduction of the so-called emergency brake and the significant tightening of interest rates should be decided as early as next week. Kiuru has not yet specified the actions he has taken, but THL’s Tar Grave highlighted the most important government tool. He said the corona passport may have to be taken out of use in the next few weeks.

The consequences of the measure would be significant: in southern Finland, for example, restaurants would have to stop serving at 5 pm and public events for more than 20 people should not be held indoors. Restrictions are already in place, but for the time being, operators can circumvent them by requiring a corona passport. A light sign at 5pm would force many restaurants to close temporarily altogether, and strict restrictions on public events would prevent most events from being held.

Tar grave according to the corona passport does not currently prevent the epidemic from getting worse. Unvaccinated individuals can obtain a test certificate and then expose themselves to places where vaccinated individuals spread the virus, Tervahauta explained.

His view now carries more weight than usual. According to the Communicable Diseases Act, the use of a corona passport to circumvent restrictions may be suspended by a government decree regionally or throughout the country for a maximum of four weeks at a time. The law specifically states that THL must immediately notify the government if action is required due to the worsening epidemic.

Tar Grave said on Saturday that THL will consider issuing a statement in the coming days.

Show it is clear that the freezing of the corona passport will become a severe political twist. The government is marketing vaccines and a coronary passport as a way to return to a normal life. If restaurants, as well as the cultural, sports and event industries, are forced to slam the doors again, it will be a severe blow to both businesses and people.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (middle) will report on Saturday support measures other than the introduction of the so-called emergency brake.

“It is possible for the government and regional authorities to tighten action even without the introduction of an emergency brake mechanism,” Marin said.

In practice, however, the hands of the regions are largely tied. As Tarahauta said, the restrictions imposed by the regions are not very important, because they can be circumvented with a corona passport in any case. In the areas, students could be sent to distance learning or, for example, gyms could be closed altogether. It, on the other hand, is very difficult politically as long as you can party late at night in restaurants with a corona passport.

In practice so the only tool that is quickly in the hands of the government is to put the corona passport on the shelf.

Understandably, for example, Prime Minister Marin does not want to be an active promoter of tough restrictive measures at this stage. Marin spoke throughout the fall in favor of opening up society. In addition, he recently found himself in the middle of a commotion after a party while exposed in a nightclub. That is why Krista Kiuru is now leading the restrictive speech.

To the center, Kiuru’s outlets are poison. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) and the Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen (center) certainly don’t want restaurants and event organizers to get in their arms. Speaking in favor of a tight economic line, Minister of Finance Saarikko, on the other hand, will probably have to open the peak of the state if restrictions are imposed and the business of countless companies suffers again.

The internal government dispute is already underway. What matters now is the position that THL takes in its official statement. Earlier in the autumn, the city center and Marin have received support from THL for the opening line. Based on tar grave’s comments, the wind now seems to have turned, and THL is moving behind Kiuru, which has pushed for tighter epidemic control.

Tar grave himself said on Saturday that the problem with the current situation is due in part to the rigidity of coronary passport legislation.

The tar grave believes that it would be good if the regional government agencies could exercise discretion and, if necessary, phase out the corona passport. Current legislation does not allow for such an intermediate form: the corona passport can either circumvent all restrictions or it will be completely phased out.

Tar Grave also considered the option of having only a certificate of the vaccines received in the passport or, alternatively, requiring all participants to have a fresh negative test result. Patients who have been vaccinated in this way and those who have not been vaccinated would not end up on the same occasions as often.

The government is proposing a reform of the interest rate passport legislation, but the entry into force of the reform is likely to be delayed by at least weeks next year. Because the government prepared the corona passport rather late and incompletely, it is constantly one step late in noticing the need for change.