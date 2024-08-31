HS Analysis | Researchers from Helsinki overturned a phenomenon that, by appealing to it, efforts for equality could be dismissed as futile for a long time

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Main ContentPlaceholder
HS analysis|Easy and simple explanations are often fascinating. Can running after raffling research results lead to dangerous developments?
Salla Rajala HS
Ladies now they just naturally seek to be caregivers, and men have a wrench in hand. A couple of years ago, the gendered division of occupations was presented in this style by researchers to the paradox of equality citing. Now a turning point for the University of Helsinki research has given the phenomenon a complete blow.
#Analysis #Researchers #Helsinki #overturned #phenomenon #appealing #efforts #equality #dismissed #futile #long #time
Leave a Reply