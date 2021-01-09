HS analysis Removing Trump from Twitter could be a turning point on social media, and you should be careful about that

With the freezing of Trump’s accounts, social media has entered a new phase, which has been stalled for years, writes Jussi Pellinen, HS’s head of finance and politics.

Jussi Pillinen­

Americans social media companies have made big decisions.

Twitter and Facebook blocked the U.S. president Donald Trumpin activities so far. Trump’s messages disappeared from the web and the thousands of news articles into which they had been embedded over the years.

Outwardly, it looks like Donald Trump’s Twitter never existed.