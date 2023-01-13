HS Analysis | Rejecting Jari Kurri is still the biggest shame of sports journalists – not Lauri Markkanen’s fourth place

“Real success is not seen on the scoreboard, but in the heart.”

Sports influencer Risto Nieminen those words summed up the spirit of the Sports Gala on Thursday evening at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink in Helsinki: Finnish sport is doing just fine when you look at it from a wider perspective.

Of course, it could always be better. Sports and physical activity should get more money so that Finns can continue to enjoy success and at the same time move more themselves and so on, but you shouldn’t complain.

The sports gala saw a large number of award-winning and meritorious people in sports. Nieminen was awarded – fully deserved – with the Life Career Award.

Nieminen has done a lot for Finnish sports. As the retired CEO of Veikkaus, he has also generously put his own money into supporting sports, something he doesn’t want to shout about much.

Last summer, among other things, Nieminen founded an association whose long-term purpose is to collect around half a million euros for sports.

“Society’s support will not increase in the future and the support of companies will not be enough. Let’s let the good go around”, said Nieminen (HS 30.8.).

Nieminen was once also founding the Sports Gala, which was held for the first time in 2008 at Kaapelitehta.

Iivo Niskanen was chosen as Sportsman of the Year, as expected. Was it a surprise?

No, although fans of team and ball sports swear by the NBA basketball player who finished fourth Lauri Markkanen by.

A team athlete has been chosen as Athlete of the Year four times: 1995 Jari Litmanen2001 sami Hyypiä2019 Teemu Pukki and 2020 Lukas Hradecky.

All are football players. No ice hockey player has ever been selected. The biggest shame of voters, i.e. sports journalists, is that they don’t Jari Kurria selected in 1990, despite winning five Stanley Cups in the NHL.

At that time, sports journalists voted for the best of the year Päivi Alafrantinwho won the EC gold in the javelin throw.

Jari Kurri won the Stanley Cup in Edmonton’s shirt no less than five times.

Many would have liked to see the pole vault European champion instead of Niskanen Wilma Murron winning. Murto amused the party audience that he should probably continue his career at the Brisbane Olympic Games until 2032 in order to get as many gold medals as Iivo.

The final result of the athlete of the year vote shows how much weight Olympic gold still has in Finland. In the end, the difference between Niskanen and Murro was not huge: 258 points.

In voting like the athlete of the year, it often happens that the achievements of the end of the year are better remembered by the general public than the merits of the beginning of the year.

Niskanen skied gold in February, Murto won in August and Markkanen bagged baskets at an accelerating pace towards the end of the year.

You can justifiably ask why Valtteri Filppula only finished eighth in the voting, although he led the Lions as captain first to the Olympic gold in ice hockey and then to the world championship.

Filppula remained an NHL hockey player Mikko Rantanen (7.) behind, even though he didn’t even play in Finland’s two gold teams.

How about then the traditional Finnish sport of javelin. A good and versatile sports year is also partly indicated by the fact that no Lassi Etelätalo even made it to the top 15 with the EC bronze in the javelin.

The hard-hitting thrower was ranked 17th in the voting. It’s hard to say if that says something about the decline in the javelin’s popularity. Hardly. The list of the top ten was tough.

The youngest rally car world champion Kalle Rovanperä only finished fifth. Rovanperä raced for 256 days and over 3,200 kilometers. In rally car driving, the grip must not loosen even for a moment.

The motorcycle athlete has been chosen Sportsman of the Year three times: 1982 Keke Rosberg1993 Juha Kankkunen and 1998 Mika Hakkinen. Tommi Mäkinen won the world rally championship four times, but did not get the title.

In total, sports journalists voted for 38 athletes. Among them, the solo sailor finished last with one vote Ari Huusela.

That also speaks of the versatility of Finnish sports.

As the above examples show, there are successful athletes in Finland in almost every race. Without taking a further stand on the sports journalists’ vote, the athletes are something to be proud of.

Today, people give their all in top sports. It’s not a hobby.

Risto Along with Nieminen, a well-known sports influencer Kalervo Kummola threatened to tear up the membership card of the Sports Journalist Association if From Jukka Jalo is not chosen as Coach of the Year and Leijon as Team of the Year.

No need. Jalonen and Leijonat were chosen.

However, it is not known which card Kummola tore up. Sports journalists have not had a cardboard membership card for years. Kummola is not even a member of the union.

Kummola once became a member of the Tampere Club of Sports Journalists because of his TV stories. He was removed from the association of sports journalists two or three years ago, when the association cleaned its membership register of professionals actively working in the field.