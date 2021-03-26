HS analysis Regional targeting of vaccinations would reduce hospital stays by up to one-fifth, but THL only drives movement restrictions – why?

Based on the THL calculation, focusing vaccine distribution on the worst epidemic areas would significantly reduce the need for hospitalization. Still, THL strongly pushes only restrictions on movement, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Health and Welfare (THL) released on Friday its opinion on the emphasis on the distribution of vaccines according to the regional disease situation. National Vaccination Expert Group recommended last weekthat vaccinations should be placed more on the worst and worst epidemic areas.

Director general Markku Tervahaudan however, the statement signed by THL is subject to considerable reservations.

“Regionally, epidemic-focused vaccine distribution may somewhat reduce hospital stays in line with the covid-19 vaccination program, but is difficult to implement as a continuous operation, mainly for logistical reasons. The emphasis on distribution according to the proposed model is unlikely to have a significant impact on the progress of the epidemic, as vaccination coverage in the entire susceptible population will increase faster in the coming months as vaccine availability improves. ” in the opinion it is said.

According to THL, the recommendation of the National Vaccination Expert Group is feasible. THL still does not comment on whether the recommendation should be implemented. It leaves the matter to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Government for assessment.

THL: n the reservations of the opinion can be considered surprising. According to it, the distribution of vaccines based on the epidemic situation may reduce hospital stays “to some extent”.

According to THL’s own calculation in the opinion, the number of hospital stays would decrease by as much as one-fifth in the coming months compared to a situation where no new emphasis would be introduced.

Specialist researcher involved in the calculation Simopekka Vänskä describes the impact as significant. He does not want to comment on the fact that the statement signed by CEO Tervahauda describes the impact with the words “may reduce somewhat”. Vänskä has not participated in writing the statement. He notes that the later the emphasis is placed on the epidemic situation, the smaller its impact will be.

The National Vaccination Expert Group, which recommended changes to the vaccination schedule, has been appointed by the THL. Its secretary is THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek. Nor does Nohynek want to comment on a statement made by THL on Friday that he has not been writing.

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has expressed that it is precisely the THL that has considered it necessary to restrict movement in bad epidemic areas. Board proposal According to him, mobility restrictions would reduce the need for specialist care in the Hus area by about 17 percent in March-June. This effect is described in the presentation as “significant”.

It is clear that weighting vaccinations according to the epidemic situation in a few weeks’ time would not prevent the virus from spreading in Uusimaa. According to CEO Tervahauda, ​​the change could not replace the planned restrictions on movement.

Still, it may come as a surprise that THL also does not push harder to change the vaccination schedule, which, in its own calculation, would have similarly significant benefits.

Of the governing parties, the center has been hurt by the idea of ​​placing more emphasis on the distribution of vaccines, for example in the Helsinki metropolitan area. That would mean that vaccinations would progress more slowly in some other areas.

Indeed, at least some central politicians are pleased with THL’s caveat statement issued on Friday.

“The debate on concentrating vaccination in the metropolitan area should now end. There is no reason to do so. ” commented downtown MP Mikko Kärnä THL statement fresh.

However, according to the THL, an emphasis on the distribution of vaccines according to the disease situation in the area would be feasible and would clearly reduce the need for hospitalization.