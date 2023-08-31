HS Analysis | Racism communication succeeded in its most important goal: keeping the government together

Based on the first review, it would seem that Perussuomalaiset had to yield to more compromises in the communication than Rkp, writes Joona Aaltonen, HS’s political editor.

The government notification process succeeded in its main purpose: keeping the government together.

Although published on Thursday with equality communication trying to combat real problems, especially racism, a political need arose due to the Rkp’s distrust of basic Finns.

Even at the end of July, it was difficult to see what kind of trick Rkp would use to convince itself to vote, especially the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) for confidence in a possible vote of confidence.

However, it happened that in the end the chairmen of the ruling parties Rkp Anna-Maja from Henriksson of basic Finns Riikka Purraa were able to stand in a line and assert their trust that every minister, regardless of party, is committed to working actively against racism and discrimination.

Notification process its success has been promoted by its duration.

During August, the Rkp had the opportunity to survey the feelings of its electorate and make sure that a large enough part is in favor of continuing in the government.

A large part of the voters hardly even remember what Purra and Rydman’s old days were about in messages and in writings exactly what it was about.

In the old private messages that became public in July, Rydman wrote, among other things, that he would rather ban people wearing scarves than scarves and used disparaging language about foreigners.

Rydman has not apologized for his messages to Anna-Maja Henriksson of desire despite.

Bite in turn refused sorry for what was written in 2019 his blog postin which he compared women wearing face veils to black sacks.

Henriksson called the text in question as “a very unpleasant surprise”.

Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps, left), Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok), Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (right) at a press conference on equality communication on Thursday.

Notification the fire test will be seen on Wednesday next week, when it will be discussed in the plenary hall of the parliament.

It is unlikely to crack the ranks of the government. The center has already expressed its support communication, and even the greens called it in the right direction in their communication.

The opposition’s eagerness to criticize the content of the communication is likely to be restrained by the fact that the anti-racism action program of the last government was at the same level of concreteness as the new action program to be written on the basis of the communication.

Rydman’s for trust, the opposition, on the other hand, will probably challenge Rkp even harder.

According to Chairman Henriksson, MP Eva Biaudet is the only one in the group who is still considering whether to trust Rydman and Purra.

Although the government will probably continue to be more united than ever after the end of the government negotiations, the process did not come through without scars.

Based on the first inspection, it would seem that Perussuomaneset had to yield to more compromises in the communication than Rkp. For example, the sections of the Criminal Code on incitement against a national group and violation of religious peace may become stricter on the basis of the communication, although Fundamental Finns, on the other hand, have demanded that they be loosened.

In addition especially the Rkp’s way of dealing with the issue and presenting different demands to basic Finns in public was not an easy piece for basic Finns to swallow.

Although Perussuomalais managed to largely refrain from criticizing Rkp in public during the summer, when the next dispute breaks out in the party, the public criticism, pressure and already one ministerial resignation jthin distrust.