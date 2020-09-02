HS analysis Quarantined or not? It is difficult for citizens to understand travel restrictions when the traffic lights of the authorities flash at different rates

The purpose of the traffic light model is to help assess the risk of coronavirus infection in different countries. If the authorities do not get their tables to match, it is no wonder that citizens who are considering the risks of travel are amazed by them, writes Päivi Ala-Risku, the producer of the HS datadesk.

Health and the Department of Welfare THL released last week to assess the risk of coronavirus infection in a traffic light model for passengers traveling abroad. The model does not replace border control decisions made by the government.

The flow of information between different authorities seems stagnant. The websites of THL and the Finnish Border Guard provide conflicting information about which countries are subject to voluntary quarantine.

THL traffic lights tell what the risk is of getting a coronavirus infection in the target country compared to Finland.

In green countries the risk is not significantly higher than in Finland, in orange countries the risk is increased and in red countries the risk is significantly higher than in Finland or the risk cannot be reliably assessed.

The traffic light model is the leader of THL Mika Salmisen intended to assist an ordinary citizen who, for one reason or another, is obliged to travel.

“The government’s recommendation is still that traveling for no particular reason should be considered more than once,” Salminen said at the model launch event.

Risk assessment in addition, the THL model indicates whether or not voluntary quarantine is recommended upon return. For those arriving from orange and red countries, two weeks of voluntary quarantine is recommended.

The confusing thing instead is that On the website of the Border Guard a second painting list resembling a traffic light model is presented. The colors red, yellow, and green indicate government border control decisions, but there are also recommendations for voluntary quarantine.

As late as Monday, the recommendations were in conflict with the THL recommendations for many countries. Following HS’s contact, the quarantine recommendations for Italy and Lithuania were clarified in line with THL’s policy.

Instead, according to the Border Guard’s website, for example, you can still travel to Finland from Slovakia and Rwanda without voluntary quarantine. According to THL, quarantine is also recommended for those arriving from these countries.

As such, the order of travel is clear to both THL and the Finnish Border Guard. Both report that the recommendations for voluntary quarantine are decided by the THL. So these are problems with the flow of information.

No wonder if the average citizen, who is considering the risks of travel, is amazed when even the authorities do not make their tables match.

Wholly another thing is why, in last week’s traffic light model, THL has placed, for example, Georgia in the group of orange countries and Belarus in the red countries.

THL bases its risk assessment on the incidence of coronavirus infections. You can become a green country if there are less than 8 to 10 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. The incidence rate is 10–25 in the orange countries and more than 25 in the red countries.

In addition, THL has said it will take into account how reliable each country’s incidence rate can be considered.

“If you just went by the numbers, the map would look a little different. But we know that in all regions of the world, the monitoring system and testing capacity are not equal, ”Salminen said at the press conference.

Incidence rate in addition, THL’s leading expert will be examined Jari Jalavan for example, the number of tests performed in the country and how the country has performed in the WHO health safety assessment.

If there are few tests performed, it is difficult to assess the true extent of the epidemic in the country.

Thus, for example, Georgia was classified as an orange country last week, despite the fact that the country also reports a lower incidence rate of 4.2 than Finland. Belarus, on the other hand, ended up as a red country, even though its reported incidence of 17.9 would be appropriate for an orange country as well.

“Georgia’s test numbers have been relatively low,” Jalava tells HS by phone.

In Finland of particular interest in Hungary is the low incidence rate of 4.7 in Central Europe and thus the ranking as a green country in last week’s model. However, in Hungary, too, infections are now on the rise.

“Hungary has tested the whole epidemic from the beginning like any other country. We have no particular reason to say that the Hungarian figures would not be reliable, ”says Jalava.

THL is assessed the EU and EEA countries on the basis of the same reliability criteria as the other countries and concluded that for them the country’s color category can be decided directly on the basis of the incidence rate.

The biggest problem is finding out the real disease situation in African countries. Thus, most African countries are marked in red regardless of their incidence rate.

THL has said it will update the map once a week, so a new traffic light model is expected to be released in the coming days.

A detailed country-by-country list of how reliable THL considers the incidence rate for each country is is not published by THL.

Ordinary according to Jalava, the traveler should remember that the epidemic situation is changing rapidly. If you are now planning a trip according to the current traffic light model, the situation may be quite different when the trip takes place or during the trip.

“The model also evaluates the country as a whole and does not know the situation of a particular tourist destination. We have the experience since March that the situation in certain alpine villages in Austria was quite different from the whole country. ”

Finally it is still worth repeating what the THL traffic light model really is, and above all what it is not.

In the words of THL’s Salminen, it is for people who have a necessary need to travel. For them, it tells them what the risk is in the target country and what measures, such as health checks or official quarantine, might be faced when returning to Finland.

Certainly, however, the model does not tell about them either. The model provides recommendations for voluntary quarantine, but official quarantine is decided by the communicable disease authority on a case-by-case basis.

In this multidimensional way, Salminen comments on the relationship between the traffic light model and the quarantine prescribed by a doctor at the press conference:

“[Lääkärin määrämä karanteeni] is entirely possible when coming from the red area, or even from the orange area. Maybe a little less likely if it comes from a green area, but of course if it were symptomatic, the situation could be different, ”Salminen said.

Red, orange, green. Maybe quarantine, maybe not. Voluntary now, probably. The confusion and situational nature of the guidelines seem to underline the message that both the government and THL now seem to want to give:

Consider twice whether it is worth traveling anywhere right now. No one knows how the world is lying when you are coming back.