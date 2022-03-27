HS analysis Putin avoids reputational damage by recruiting ethnic minorities as “cannon fodder” in Ukraine

It is easy to attract young people from poor areas to the military if the future in the homeland feels bleak. It is reported that Syrian foreign fighters have not yet gone to Ukraine.

Russian ethnic minorities may not be in the minority in the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

Nearly all of the fallen do not appear to be ethnically Russian. Instead, soldiers lying dead on the streets of Kharkov, for example, have been identified as representing ethnic minorities in Russia, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC reports on Friday.

According to media reports, contract soldiers from the Russian army have come, especially from the Muslim-majority Chechnya and Dagestan in the Caucasus. Mentions can also be found in Astrakhan, Ingushetia and Buryatia in eastern Siberia, home to the Mongol peoples.

Researcher at The Wilson Center, an incubator in the United States Kamil Galejevin according to ethnic minorities, their fighting motivation and loyalty to Moscow are usually low.

Still, recruiting them as soldiers is often easier than for the rest of the population.

“Ethnic minorities are not there [sodassa] so much in the minority. Judging from the lists of the wounded, minorities are well overrepresented on the battlefields as cannon fodder, ”Galejev write on Twitter.

President Vladimir Putin has loyal allies in Russia, such as the leader of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov.

Putin has allowed Kadyrov to rule Chechnya quite arbitrarily, and in return Kadyrov is willing to give his citizens to the fighting.

Kadyrov has vowed to send up to ten thousand soldiers to Ukraine to fight. Exact amounts cannot be confirmed from independent sources.

Kadyrov has tried to frame Ukraine’s hostilities as jihad, or holy war. Crimean Muslim Tatars, meanwhile, have appealed to Russian Muslims to condemn the war.

Human Rights Organization According to HRW Over the years, Kadyrov’s forces have committed a number of atrocities, torture and killings of political dissidents. Nowadays, the Chechens have reportedly been involved in the reckless bombing of Mariupol in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Radio Svobodan about 1,200 Chechens and Russians entered Ukraine through the Chernobyl isolation zone in early March. According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, several Chechen fighters camped in Borodyanka have since died in a night-time explosion. According to the source, Kadyrov’s troops would have been repatriated back to Chechnya via Belarus in the middle of the month.

Ukraine strategic communications center according to Putin’s attack on Ukraine will lead to “ethnic genocide of indigenous minorities in the Caucasus.”

The center says Dagestans are among the most dead of the attacker’s soldiers. The republic is home to numerous groups of Caucasian people, such as Avars and Dargines.

According to a regional government source, at least 130 Dagestan contract soldiers had died in the war in mid-March, local media Kavkaz Realii news. There were also reports of conscripts who died, but no information was available on their number.

Russia has admitted that conscripts have ended up on the front, but claims they have since been withdrawn.

Researcher Kamil Galejev has shared on Twitter from the image list, which he says are the names of soldiers lying in a hospital in the Rostov region. For example, names such as Magomed (a version of Muhammad), Ahmed, and Abdullah are included.

Why Putin then wants to sacrifice Magaged in Dagestan rather than Maxim in St. Petersburg?

In the eyes of the home front, Putin’s war would suffer a great deal of damage if, suddenly, the children of well-to-do Russian families in the big cities were also commanded to a front from which they would not return home to survive.

The danger would be that the families of the soldiers would begin to question the meaning of the “special operation” and give interviews to the press.

In April, Russia is about to launch invitations to repatriate existing troops and recruit new ones. However, commanding them to war is not legally or morally easy.

“It requires legislative changes. I do not think that Russia, as a society, is ready for an increasing number of conscripts to be transferred to the operation. It would turn against the Russian leadership, ”a specialist researcher at the National Defense University (MPKK) Pentti Forsström said to HS on Saturday.

According to Russian law, only contract soldiers can be sent to war. Therefore, there is also a risk that young people from low-income families will be pressured to enlist.

Options may be scarce in poor areas where the population is low-skilled, low-paid and the future looks bleak.

Russian conscripts wearing face masks were waiting for access to health examinations in Bataisk in the Rostov region in May of the second year.

Russia also tries to gain military strength from his few friends abroad. Russia has claimed up to 40,000 Syrian mercenaries enlisted in the war. Europeans according to intelligence sources about 150 Syrians would have arrived in Russia just over a week ago.

However, the Syrian human rights organization SOHR announced on Saturday according to their own sources, that no Syrian fighters had gone to Ukraine. According to the US Department of Defense, there are no indications that there are Syrian mercenaries in Ukraine, Foreign Policy magazine writes.

According to the newspaper, Russia has focused on recruiting experienced elite soldiers. The Kremlin has attracted troops from Syria and Libya with a start-up fee of one thousand dollars, or about 900 euros.

However, there is no definite information on how much mercenaries are actually paid.