HS Analysis | Prince William introduced his child to Taylor Swift and the opposition leader sought a magic circle – this is what is known about the superstar’s politics

HS analysis|Superstar Taylor Swift’s political positions have even been suspected of influencing the outcome of the US presidential election. It’s not good news for Donald Trump.

Welsh prince William brought two of her children to meet the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in connection with this London concert and published the collective image in social media. The photo has also been published by, for example, the BBC and The Guardian.

Leader of the Opposition and the likely next Prime Minister of Britain Keir Starmer posted a picture of his spouse and himself at the superstar’s gig.

Starmer’s favorite hit is, of course, Swift’s Changebecause Starmer’s Labor party’s election symbol also requires a change.

It’s not a coincidence.

Taylor Swift, who is doing a record-breakingly profitable tour, is the most popular artist of the moment, who is believed to influence both the economy and politics. Therefore, politicians’ interest in Swift is completely understandable.

Prince William, on the other hand, can rightly claim that they are old acquaintances.

Swift and Prince sang more than a decade ago by Jon Bon Jovi with an old Bon Jovi hit at a charity event Livin’ on a Prayer.

Today, Swift is such a big name that the city of London is estimated to benefit over €350 million from fans spending their money in the city during Swift’s eight London concerts on this tour.

How about political influence?

What is known about the star’s own political thoughts?

Billboard magazine announced this week review to the point.

In 2018, Swift publicly supported stricter gun laws after yet another school shooting.

In the midterm elections of the same year, Swift emphasized the rights of sexual minorities, opposed racism and said that she would vote for the Democrats: Phil Bredesen to the Senate and Jim Cooper to the House of Representatives.

Swift then and later criticized the woman, who was a Republican senator. The then president Donald Trump stated that he likes Swift’s music “25 percent less” now.

In 2019, at the start of Pride month, Swift announced her support for the LGBT equality bill passed by the House of Representatives and asked people to write to the Senate representatives so that the bill would also pass the Senate.

You Need To Calm Down -video continued the same theme.

Swift also revealed that it paid off Hillary Clinton in 2016 and called Trump’s presidency an “autocracy.”

In 2020, Swift promised that “we” will vote Trump out of the White House. This is also what happened when supported by Swift Joe Biden won the election.

In addition, Swift has supported the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement to get blacks equal treatment before the police and the law.

Enclosed the list is not complete, but it gives a direction.

During Biden’s presidency, Swift has reminded young fans of the importance of registering to vote and urged them to vote for candidates whose values ​​are closest to them.

In several cases, he has no longer named his own candidate, but the campaign has already increased the number of young people registering to vote.

On appro it remains to be seen whether Swift supports the 81-year-old Biden as clearly as in the elections four years ago.

At least Trump can’t wait much longer.

In a brand new book Apprentice in Wonderland entertainment reporter Ramin Setoodeh goes through his lengthy interviews with Trump and his deep interest in which celebrity likes him and who doesn’t.

Setodeh also talks about the topic of The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday.

“I think she’s very beautiful,” Trump told the entertainment reporter, according to the news release.

“I think he’s a liberal,” Trump continued, however, concluding his thoughts with:

“I hardly like Trump.”